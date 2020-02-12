With 8 members, BJP looks at stronger voice in House

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 04:32 IST

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have a slightly stronger voice than before in the Delhi assembly after winning eight of the total 70 seats, up from just three in the 2015 state elections.

The BJP won three seats in constituencies that fall in the East Delhi and North East Delhi parliamentary segments — Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar and Gandhinagar; and Ghonda, Rohtas Nagar and Karawal Nagar.

It won one seat each in South Delhi (Badarpur) and North West Delhi (Rohini), and could not open its account in the New Delhi, West Delhi and Chandni Chowk segments.

While Vijender Gupta of Rohini and Om Prakash Sharma of Vishwas Nagar were MLAs in the previous assembly, the six new faces for the party in the Delhi assembly will be Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur) and Anil Bajpai (Gandhinagar).

Bidhuri, who won Badarpur seat defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s Ram Singh Netaji, is a veteran in Delhi politics. He lost to the AAP’s ND Sharma in 2015, but defeated the Congress’s Ram Singh Netaji in 2013.

In the previous assembly election, in 2008, Bidhuri was with the Congress and was defeated by Netaji, who was then in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Back in 1993, Bidhuri won the seat for the first time on a Janta Dal ticket.

The BJP’s Karawal Nagar winner, Bisht, is also a party veteran. He joined the BJP in 1976, when it was still the Jana Sangh.

He was elected to the House in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013, before losing to Kapil Mishra (then with the AAP) in 2015. He is a prominent Garhwali face in Delhi politics.

Verma, who won the Laxmi Nagar seat defeating the AAP’s Nitin Tyagi by just 880 votes, is an advocate. The result was sweet revenge for Verma, who was defeated by Tyagi in the 2013 assembly elections.

Mahawar, who won Ghonda seat defeating the AAP’s SD Sharma, will be a new face in the House. He is the district president of the BJP’s Naveen Shahdara region.

The BJP’s Mahajan, who won from Rohtas Nagar, was defeated by the AAP’s Sarita Singh in 2015 after winning from the same assembly segment in 2015.

Vijender Gupta, who was the leader of the opposition in the last Assembly, said that the Opposition would be able to raise key issues in an effective manner in the assembly with its greater strength.

“Now our strength has grown from three to eight in the House. Though it is less but still our voice will become stronger in the House and we will be able to corner the government on key issues such as pollution, dirty water supply, lack of buses among others in the upcoming session of the Delhi Assembly,” Gupta said.

BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma, who has won for the second time from Vishwas Nagar constituency, said, “I am very grateful to the people of my constituency that they have chosen me again.”

When asked about the performance of his party in the assembly elections, Sharma said, “We need to discuss it in detail with the top party functionaries.”