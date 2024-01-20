close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2024 advises to avoid office romance

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2024 advises to avoid office romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 20, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Jan 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. A property that was under dispute will come in your name today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, calmness is your major trait

Settle the relationship issues with utmost care. Be successful at your profession and take up new responsibilities. Both health and wealth are also positive.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2024: Both health and wealth are also positive.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2024: Both health and wealth are also positive.

Your sincerity in the love life will bring positive results. Handle office responsibilities with care. You are also good in terms of both wealth and health.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Give more time to the lover as your partner desires it. Share all emotions and avoid digging into the past. You are good at expressing your feelings and you may also plan a vacation for the weekend. There is nothing wrong with taking your partner for a romantic dinner or giving surprise gifts. Your parents will also approve of the relationship. Married Aquarius natives must not get into office romance which may impact the marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

At the office, many hurdles may pop up, which you need to overcome smartly. There may be clashes with co-workers but it is important to not let them go out of control. Always ensure to be in the good books of the superiors. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning. Some healthcare and IT professionals aspiring to move abroad will find new opportunities. Your communication skills will help at the negotiations table with clients.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

A property that was under dispute will come in your name today. Settle all old financial issues with a friend. You may consider buying a property or a vehicle. Some Aquarius natives will also need to find money to move abroad. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market will need the guidance of an expert. You may also repay a loan or clear the dues.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, the Aquarius natives with liver or lung-related ailments need to be extra careful. Those with diabetes and high blood pressure need to be careful about their diet. Add more vegetables and pulses to the menu. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus in the second part of the day.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On