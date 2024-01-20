Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2024 advises to avoid office romance

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, calmness is your major trait Settle the relationship issues with utmost care. Be successful at your profession and take up new responsibilities. Both health and wealth are also positive. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2024: Both health and wealth are also positive.

Your sincerity in the love life will bring positive results. Handle office responsibilities with care. You are also good in terms of both wealth and health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Give more time to the lover as your partner desires it. Share all emotions and avoid digging into the past. You are good at expressing your feelings and you may also plan a vacation for the weekend. There is nothing wrong with taking your partner for a romantic dinner or giving surprise gifts. Your parents will also approve of the relationship. Married Aquarius natives must not get into office romance which may impact the marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

At the office, many hurdles may pop up, which you need to overcome smartly. There may be clashes with co-workers but it is important to not let them go out of control. Always ensure to be in the good books of the superiors. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning. Some healthcare and IT professionals aspiring to move abroad will find new opportunities. Your communication skills will help at the negotiations table with clients.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

A property that was under dispute will come in your name today. Settle all old financial issues with a friend. You may consider buying a property or a vehicle. Some Aquarius natives will also need to find money to move abroad. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market will need the guidance of an expert. You may also repay a loan or clear the dues.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, the Aquarius natives with liver or lung-related ailments need to be extra careful. Those with diabetes and high blood pressure need to be careful about their diet. Add more vegetables and pulses to the menu. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus in the second part of the day.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart