Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 advises family planning

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle troubles with care Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024.: No major financial issue will trouble you.

You will see pleasant moments in love. Take up new roles at the workplace to prove your mettle. No major financial issue will trouble you. Health is also good.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meet up with the new partner today and propose to start a new love affair. Officially, you are good and productive. Minor monetary issues exist but generally, you are good. Health is also good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Look for more enticing moments in love today. There is no scope for disagreements and you will share some great moments. Avoid unpleasant conversations and also plan a romantic dinner. Introduce your lover to the family. Some females who had a break-up recently will patch up with the ex-lover. Singe Aquarius natives will have someone walking into the life and this will bring positive changes. And for a married couple, this is the best time to start a family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

New professional opportunities will come to you. Handle every crisis at a job with confidence and this will reflect in appraisal discussion. An IT project will require rework as the client is not happy. Do not lose morale and instead take it up as a challenge. Entrepreneurs can sign new deals today and there will be no shortage of funds. You may even launch new ideas with confidence.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be good income from past investments and you will also clear all pending dues today. However, be cautious while lending big amounts, especially to relatives whom you doubt would repay it. Though businessmen can launch new ventures and sign new deals, do not blindly trust anyone on financial affairs today. Stay away from real estate or property business today. Similarly, avoid major financial investments such as stock and trade.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor infections and allergies, your health will be good today. Maintain a good relationship with the family members for a mentally healthy life. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Do not drive cars without seat belts and always follow the traffic rules. You should also be careful about your diet. Keep alcohol and tobacco out of the life.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857