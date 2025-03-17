Are you overlooking these subtle signs of spiritual awakening? Expert answers

Life is full of changes; some we expect, and others take us by surprise. While physical changes are easy to notice, there is another kind of transformation that happens deep inside us. It is called spiritual awakening, and it can be both confusing and beautiful at the same time. Signs of spiritual awakening(Freepik)

Meditation guide and healer Mariya shares six important but often overlooked signs of spiritual awakening.

Spiritual awakening signs

You might feel like you are losing yourself: Spiritual awakening often shakes up everything you thought you knew. Suddenly, the world does not seem the same. You might start questioning your beliefs, your relationships, your job, and even your own identity. It can feel like the person you used to be is slipping away - and in a way, that’s true. But this isn’t something to fear. You are simply letting go of what no longer serves you and making space for a new, more authentic version of yourself.

Certain things will leave your life: As you change, so will your surroundings. Some friendships may fade, old habits might stop feeling fulfilling, and you may even switch careers. It might feel like everything is falling apart, but in reality, it’s falling into place. You’re being guided toward where you truly belong. Instead of resisting, try to trust the process.

You become more sensitive to energy: Suddenly, certain people or places might drain you, even if they did not before. This happens because your energy is shifting, and you are becoming more aware of vibrations around you. Loud environments, certain types of music, or even watching horror movies might feel overwhelming. Instead of focusing on what drains you, start paying attention to the little signs and synchronicities around you; these are messages from the universe guiding you forward.

Healing becomes inevitable: Spiritual awakening brings up past wounds, old traumas, and deep-seated fears. It is not easy, but it’s necessary. You are being asked to face your shadows so you can heal and grow. While this part of the journey can be painful, remember: you are only given what you have the strength to handle. Healing is a sign that you are making progress.

You may feel alone: Not everyone will understand what you are going through. You might outgrow certain people or feel disconnected from the world around you. It is normal. The ego will try to pull you back into old patterns for comfort, but do not let that stop you. Even if you feel alone, you are never truly alone. Your guides, angels, and the universe are cheering you on every step of the way.

You remember who you are: After all the confusion, loss, and healing, you begin to see things clearly. You reconnect with your higher self and step into your true power. Spiritual awakening is like a rebirth; it is the start of a new chapter where you live more in alignment with who you truly are. Not everyone will understand this new version of you, and that is okay. This journey is yours, and it is leading you exactly where you need to be.

