What is Agni Nakshatram 2026? Date, timing, significance, and things traditionally avoided

Agni Nakshatram 2026: As summer reaches its peak, Tamil Nadu enters a 25-day period known as Agni Nakshatram, or Kathiri Veyil. It is often considered the most intense phase of the summer season. Unlike many Hindu observances that involve festive gatherings and outdoor rituals, this period is observed more quietly. Many people try to stay indoors, keep themselves cool, and offer prayers to Lord Murugan. Agni Nakshatram ends tomorrow.

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Agni Nakshatram 2026: Date and timing Begins: May 4, 2026, Monday, at 9:56 pm

Ends: May 28, 2026, Thursday, at 5:02 am

Duration: 25 days

Why is Agni Nakshatram linked with heat? According to traditional beliefs, the intense weather during Agni Nakshatram is connected to the Sun’s movement across certain nakshatras or constellations. During this phase, the Sun moves through parts of Bharani, spends time in Krittika, and then enters the early section of Rohini.

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In Tamil astrology or Nadi astrology, Krittika Nakshatra is associated with fire. Since the Sun itself is seen as a symbol of heat and energy, its movement through this constellation is believed to make temperatures rise further. This is why many parts of South India experience stronger heat, drier conditions, and less wind during this period.

What is traditionally avoided during Agni Nakshatram? In many households, Agni Nakshatram is not considered an ideal time for beginning important activities. Because of this belief, people often put major plans on hold.

Large celebrations are usually delayed: Weddings, engagements, and housewarming ceremonies are commonly postponed.

New ventures are often avoided: People may wait before opening a business, launching a project, making a large investment, or starting something new.

Major financial dealings are kept to a minimum: Traditional customs also discourage heavy borrowing, lending, or large money transactions during these 25 days.

For many, Agni Nakshatram is not only about coping with rising temperatures but also about slowing down, staying mindful, and respecting long-held cultural traditions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.