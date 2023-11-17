Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, November 17, 2023 predicts a busy day for you

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay calm today Gemini Daily Horoscope, November 17, 2023: Minor money-related issues may happen.

Resolve the troubles in the relationship to stay happy today. Be successful in your job & handle financial tasks responsibly. Minor money-related issues may happen.

Fortunately, your relationship will be joyous today, and at the office, you’ll receive opportunities to grow. Handle wealth smartly while your health will be good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be cordial with your partner and as your lover prefers spending more time with you, ensure you both sit down to discuss life. You need to ensure that proper harmony is maintained between you and the lover and everything goes smoothly to strengthen the relationship. Single Gemini natives will see someone special today and can also confidently propose in the second half of the day. Those who are in a relationship and are keen to tie the knot can also discuss with the family about marriage.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Today, you need to be ready to take up new roles. The management will have the utmost trust in you and ensure you keep it intact. Do not get into arguments at the workplace as it may backfire. Those who are into IT, healthcare, hospitality, tourism, and law will work overtime today. Bankers, financial managers, and accountants will need to be careful about the figures while making the balance sheet.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while handling wealth as minor financial troubles will be there in the first half of the day. Some returns from the previous investments will not be as good as expected. This may stop you from making major financial decisions. However, you are good to go ahead with the repairing of the house or even scheduling a vacation. You can also consider buying a property as the horoscope permits it. However, stay away from stocks and speculative markets today.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Despite the health being good, ensure you take care of even minor medical issues. Some Gemini natives will have respiratory issues while seniors will have complaints related to sleep. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps keep health problems at bay.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON