Health benefits of wearing Munga or Coral gem

Munga (Coral) is the gem for Mars, experts suggest people who are experiencing the cruelty of Mars in their horoscope should wear this gem. It is necessary for the children born between 15 April and 14 May or 15 November and 14 December to wear the coral gem. It is considered best if the gem has been bought on a Tuesday and worn on the same day.

The word ‘Mangal’ means beneficial and adding a suffix to the word makes the word ‘Manglik’, which also means auspicious but when these words are added in the context of planet Mars, then it sometimes can be negative. Hence, certain suggestions have been made in astrology to calm down the impact of Mangal dosh (shortcoming of Mars). One of the suggestions is wearing the coral gem by the afflicted. An affected person should wear the gem to pacify the trouble caused by Mars.

If possible, Munga (Coral) should be embedded in a golden ring. If wearers cannot purchase a golden ring then they should wear a ring made up of either gold mixed with silver or gold mixed with copper with the coral gem inlaid in the ring. People who wear Munga (Coral) they remain safe from stomach ailments or rickets disease. Munga (Coral) is also considered beneficial for heart ailments.

Chant these Mantras

Munga (Coral) should be worn on the Tuesday of any Shukla Paksha after an hour of sunrise in the ring finger of the right hand. While wearing the gem, one should recite the mantra “Om Angarkay Namah" ten thousand times after worshipping the ring.

Wearing the coral is proved to beneficial if Mars is placed anywhere in the horoscope along with Rahu or Saturn.

If in the first house, Mars is placed then wearing the coral can be beneficial.

Coral should be worn if there are differences among siblings as it is because of the position of Mars in the third place of the horoscope.

If the Mars is placed in the fourth house of the horoscope, then it adversely affects the health of your life partner and hence it is must to wear coral.

If the Mars is placed in the 7th or 12th part of the horoscope then it is very inauspicious and causes sufferings for the life partner, therefore such a person should wear coral.