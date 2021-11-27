Home / Astrology / Gemstones / Here are the five miraculous benefits of Beruj or Aquamarine stone
gemstones

Here are the five miraculous benefits of Beruj or Aquamarine stone

  • Beruj ratna which is also known as Aquamarine gemstone in English is extremely transparent. This gemstone is found in various colours and as per the colours it beholds its grahas or planets are decided.
This gemstone is known to removes the doshas or defects of four planets-- Saturn, Mercury, Venus and Moon.
This gemstone is known to removes the doshas or defects of four planets-- Saturn, Mercury, Venus and Moon.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHindustan Times

There are many kinds of ratnas and up-ratnas. More than 84 type of gems are described in ancient scriptures. However, most of them are not available now. Let’s know about Beruj ratna or Aquamarine gemstone briefly here.

Beruj ratna which is also known as Aquamarine gemstone in English is extremely transparent. This gemstone occurs in various colours and as per the colours its grahas or planets are decided. For instance, the blue colour represents Saturn, green colour Mercury, Turquoise colour Venus and white Moon.

This gemstone removes the doshas or defects of four planets-- Saturn, Mercury, Venus and Moon. This is the Upratna or substone of Neelam (Sapphire), Panna (Emerald), Heera (Diamond) or Uppal and Moti (Pearl)

Wearing Beruj ratna calms the mind and unnecessary thoughts don’t come to mind. This gemstone keeps the mind happy and also increases the internal energy

This gemstone sweetens the relationships and makes the life full of love. It removes problems from married life

It helps you progress in every sphere of life. Success becomes easy

It is said that wearing this gemstone is beneficial for throat, liver and stomach related ailments. Additionally, it controls the heat in the body. It is also believed that it maintains a balance of fluids in the body.

Here are some up ratnas: (Coral), Opal or Heera (Diamond), Panna (Emerald), Moti (Pearl), Manik (Ruby), Pukhraaj (Topaz), Neel, Gomed (Onyx), Lehsunia Sulemani Pathhar, Vaikrant, Yashad, Feroza, Ajooba, Ahva, Abri, Amlia, Uppal, Udau, Karpishmani, Kasauti, Kataila, Kansla, Kurand, Kudrat, Gudri, Godanti, Gauri, Chakmak, Chandrakant, Chitto, Chumbak, Jabarjad, Jahar Mohra, Jajemani, Jharna, Tedhi, Dur, Tiliyar, Tursava, Trinamani, Dane firag, Dantala, Darachna, Duranjaf, Dhunla, Narm ya Laaldi, Nilopal or Lajvarta, Panghan, Hakik, Paras, Fate Jahar, Basro, Bansi, Berunj, Margaj, Makdi, Masar Mani, Makshik, Movenjaf, Raktmani or Tamda, Raktashma, Ratratua, Las, Makrana, Ludhiya, Shesha Mani, Shailmani or Sphatik, Shobhamani or Vaikrant , Sangia, Sangehadid, Sangesimak, Sangamusa, Sangemarmar, Sangsitara, Sifri, Sinduria, Singali, Sijari, Sunhala, Suryakant, Surma, Selkhadi, Sonamakkhi, Hazrate Ber, Hazrat Oud, Haritopal, Haritmani

 

NOTE: You should wear this gemstone on the basis of the ill effect of any of the above discussed 4 planets but only after consulting an astrologer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gems and astrology gemstone names
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out