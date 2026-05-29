3 major predictions for people born on May 29, according to a tarot reader

If your birthday falls on May 29, your next year may be about patience, emotional healing, and building lasting success. According to certified tarot reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud, this is a period that asks you to trust slow growth instead of chasing quick results. Birthday Horoscope for May 29 borns. (Pinterest )

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Career Horoscope for May 29 borns: Career progress could feel gradual, but that does not mean nothing is happening. The reading highlights discipline, skill building, and long-term financial improvement.

“Hard work brings visible rewards slowly but steadily,” says Sud. This may be a strong year to improve expertise and strengthen career goals.

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Love Horoscope for May 29 borns: Love could bring lessons around communication and emotional balance. Past disappointments may make healing necessary before opening up fully.

“You may begin craving peaceful love instead of emotionally chaotic patterns,” Sud explains. Stable and dependable connections may feel more appealing than emotional highs and lows.

Money Horoscope for May 29 borns: Money matters may improve through practical decisions and consistency. The cards suggest focusing on security instead of risky moves.

The reading points toward smarter planning, discipline, and steady progress rather than overnight gains.

Disclaimer: This article is based on inputs from an astrologer. Reader's discretion is advised