3 zodiac signs are getting high on hedonism when Venus moves to Taurus on June 6, 2025

BySoumi Pyne
Jun 06, 2025 04:11 PM IST

Venus transit in Leo : How these zodiac signs are fully embracing their inner hedonist under Venus transit Taurus today.

When Venus, the planet of beauty, love, and pleasure, returns to its home sign of Taurus on June 6, 2025, the vibes turn indulgent, cozy, and full of feel-good moments. However, experts say that three zodiac signs are fully embracing their inner hedonist under Venus transit Taurus today.

Venus's transit into Taurus on June 6, 2025, will likely bring a cosmic change to these three zodiac signs.(Photos: Star Walk)
Venus's transit into Taurus on June 6, 2025, will likely bring a cosmic change to these three zodiac signs.(Photos: Star Walk)

Also Read Mars Transit Leo 2025: Here's how this transit will impact your relationships

Taurus

With Venus, your ruling planet, back in your sign, your confidence is glowing, and your desire for self-care is at its peak. Think long bubble baths, slow mornings, decadent desserts, and romantic vibes all around. You’re not in a rush; you may enjoy every moment and soaking up attention like honey on warm toast. Whether it’s a new wardrobe piece, a flirty fling, or a mini makeover, you’re loving yourself a little extra right now, and the world’s taking notice.

Libra

Libra, you’re no stranger to beauty and charm, but when Venus lights up your eighth house, everything feels deeper, darker, and more intense. You might find yourself craving more intimate connections, both emotionally and physically. There’s a magnetic pull toward passion, luxury, and deep emotional bonding. Whether it’s a sultry night in, a heart-to-heart with a lover, or a bold financial move, you’re feeling bold, magnetic, and in control of your desires.

Capricorn:

Capricorn, this Venus in Taurus transit is hitting your fifth house. Love, fun, and creativity are all lighting up at once, and it’s giving you permission to step away from your serious side and simply enjoy life. Maybe you’re falling for someone, or just letting yourself get lost in an artistic project or hobby. Either way, your heart’s wide open to beauty and connection. 

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
close

Follow Us On