3 zodiac signs will see their financial zone light up from April 7 to April 13, 2025

Gemini Mercury, your ruling planet will go direct in Pisces on Monday, April 7, in your career and money zone. Since March 27, Mercury has been retrograde here, which may have caused unexpected monetary setbacks or made you think more about your true worth. It wasn’t easy, but it was meant to help you see your value clearly. Read about the lucky zodiac signs who will find financial luck from April 7-13, 2025, 2025.

From April 12 to 16, you may have a progressive week. This will be a great time to ask for a raise, apply for a new job, or negotiate a better deal. Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself, you’ve got what it takes. You may enter a fresh chapter of career success and financial triumph.

The Full Moon in Libra rises on Saturday, April 12, lighting up your money and abundance zone. This is tied to something you started around the Libra New Moon on October 2, 2024, maybe a job, a business idea, or a financial goal.

This Full Moon isn’t about endings, it’s more about checking in with yourself. Are things going the way you hoped? If not, this is the perfect time to make adjustments and choose what truly matters to you.

With Libra’s influence, it’s also a reminder that you are worthy of good wealth. Think about what a truly abundant life looks like, not just in money, but in overall value and happiness.

A positive shift in your financial front awaits this week, Aquarius. Venus, the planet that rules love and money, goes direct in Pisces on Saturday, April 12, lighting up your financial zone. Since March 29, Venus has been retrograde, giving you time to reflect on your finances. Now, it's time to move forward and welcome more abundance.

From April 12 to 30, Venus in Pisces can bring in new money-making opportunities and help you believe you truly deserve to live a richer life. You might get an unexpected bonus or payment but don’t just wait around. Take the lead, look into new investments, start that project, or apply for a better-paying job. The energy will be on your side this week.