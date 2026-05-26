While crystals are not magical solutions, many people use them as reminders to stay focused on their goals and maintain a positive mindset. Whether you are hoping to improve your finances, attract opportunities, or feel more confident in your decisions, certain crystals are believed to support those intentions. 5 crystals to bring luck and financial growth (Pinterest)

According to Heena, an astrologer at Astrotalk, gemstones are tools to connect your goals with your actions and mindset. While beliefs and experiences may differ from person to person, many people turn to crystals for guidance, motivation, and emotional support.

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Here are five crystals that are often linked with luck and financial growth:

Citrine Citrine is often called the “Merchant’s Stone” because it is strongly associated with wealth and success. It is believed to help remove obstacles that may block financial growth and bring stability into your life. Many people also use citrine to attract positivity, confidence, and motivation in their careers or businesses.

Pyrite Pyrite, also known as “Fool’s Gold,” is connected with success, optimism, and protection from negative financial energy. It is believed to help you make smarter financial decisions and to encourage confidence in serious financial situations. Many people keep pyrite nearby while working or planning their finances.

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Green Aventurine If you want to attract luck and fresh opportunities, green aventurine is often considered a good choice. This crystal is known as a symbol of growth and new beginnings. It is also believed to bring emotional calmness and help you stay hopeful and open to new possibilities.

Tiger’s Eye Tiger’s Eye is associated with clarity, focus, and confidence. It is believed to help you stay balanced and avoid impulsive financial decisions. Many people use this crystal when they want to feel more grounded and practical while handling money matters.

Jade Jade has long been connected with harmony, prosperity, and long-term wealth. It is believed to encourage steady financial growth while also bringing peace and balance into your life. Many people see jade as a symbol of wisdom and stability.

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Disclaimer: The beliefs and effects associated with crystals and gemstones are based on spiritual and cultural practices and are not scientifically proven.