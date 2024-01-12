All you should know about Kundli Dosha, its types and remedies in Vedic astrology

We all have heard about Kundli Doshas before, and they can seem ominous and universal. People often feel a lot of fear around them. But once you understand them, the fear of the unknown disappears. Instead, you're left with knowledge about how to deal with them. Let's read about what Kundli Doshas are, look at the various types, and most importantly, find out how to address these Doshas if they show up in your Kundli. Let's read about what Kundli Doshas are, look at the various types, and most importantly, find out how to address these Doshas if they show up in your Kundli.(HT File)

What is a Kundli Dosh?

A Kundli Dosh is when the planets in your birth chart are not arranged favourably. Your birth chart, also known as Janam Kundli in Hindi, shows where the planets were when you were born. To create an accurate Kundli, we need your date, time, and place of birth.

By examining your birth chart, we can predict the good and challenging times you might face. A dosha happens due to this analysis, and it's associated with specific planets and their positions in your birth chart. Are you curious about what these arrangements and positions are?

What are the types of Kundli Dosh and its Remedies?

In Vedic astrology, kundli doshas can challenge your life or hinder your path to success. They may bring about various difficulties. The positive aspect, however, is that astrology teaches us how to eliminate or reduce their effects through effective remedies. This article will discuss the types of doshas in Kundli and their associated remedies.

Mangal Dosha:

Caused of Dosha: Placement of Mars in Specific Houses

You've probably heard a lot about Mangal Dosha. According to Vedic astrology, this kundli dosha, occurs when Mars is not in a favourable position in your Kundli. It's also known as Kuja Dosha or Manglik Dosh.

Mangal Dosha happens when the planet Mars is in the ascendant or 1st house, 4th house, 7th house, 8th house, and 12th house. In some South Indian charts, astrologers also consider Mars in the 2nd house as a factor for Mangal Dosha. This dosha is believed to have a significant impact on married life, causing imbalance and challenges for the couple. According to Hindu beliefs, a person with mangal dosha should marry a banana tree instead of a human to remove the dosh.

Kaal Sarp Dosha:

Caused of Dosha: Placement of Planets Between Rahu & Ketu

Another well-known Dosha is Kaal Sarp Dosha, and it's notorious for bringing struggles into a person's life. It's considered one of the most challenging Kundli Doshas to have in Vedic astrology. Kaal Sarp Dosha occurs when all the planets in your birth chart are positioned between Rahu and Ketu.

For instance, if your Kundli has Rahu in Aries and Ketu in Scorpio, and the remaining planets are between Taurus and Libra, then all the planets fall under the arc of Rahu and Ketu. This alignment is believed to lead to a series of failures and misfortunes in one's life.

Nadi Dosha:

Caused of Dosha: Difference in the 'Nadi' in a Potential Couple

Nadi Dosha is another consideration in Vedic astrology, specifically in the process of Patrika matching before marriage. Nadi is one of the aspects matched in the Ashtakoota method. There are three subtypes of Nadi, namely Aadi, Madhya, and Antya. This factor holds great significance in Guna Milan, accounting for 8 Guna out of the perfect score of 36.

When two individuals have the same Nadi in their Natal Charts, it is termed as Nadi Dosha. In Vedic astrology, Nadi represents aspects related to children, health, and genes. Consequently, a Nadi Dosha is believed to bring about issues related to children in the lives of the couple.

Pitru Dosha:

Caused of Dosha: The Placement of the Sun/Moon concerning Rahu/Ketu

Pitru Dosha is identified by the positions of Saturn and Rahu in the Kundli, along with the Sun or the Moon. This dosha is often linked to the karmic debt of your ancestors, involving their past misdeeds, unsettled souls, or wrong actions in their previous lives.

In Vedic astrology, Pitru Dosha is believed to bring suffering into one's life, causing problems ranging from personal issues to disruptions in relationships with family and society. Pitru Dosha is formed when the Sun or Moon is in conjunction or aspect to Rahu or Ketu in your birth chart. It becomes even more impactful if this conjunction happens in the 1st, 5th, 8th, or 9th house of the Kundli.

Guru Chandal Dosh:

Caused Dosha: Placement of Jupiter with Rahu/Ketu

While Guru, or Jupiter, is often seen as wise and powerful, its combination with Rahu and Ketu isn't as favourable. Despite being a planet associated with wisdom, education, justice, and dharma, when Jupiter is conjoined with Rahu or Ketu in your birth chart, it can bring challenges into your life.

This combination of Jupiter and Rahu is believed to bring about the most adversities. When combined with the sun and Mars, Rahu can create Surya Chandal Dosh and Mangal Chandal Dosh. However, Guru Chandal Dosha is particularly notorious for causing instability in one's life. The conjunction of Jupiter and Rahu/Ketu tends to overshadow the positive effects of Jupiter, hindering aspects like wealth, education, and optimism in the native's life.

Gandmool Dosh:

Caused of Dosha: Nakshatras Ruled by Mercury and Ketu

A bit different from the doshas we discussed earlier, Gandmool Dosha is linked to the Nakshatra or Birth Star in which you were born. This dosha occurs when a person is born in Nakshatras ruled by Ketu and Mercury. Surprisingly, almost one in every five individuals in the world is affected by this dosha, as it is relevant for 6 out of the 27 Nakshatras.

The Nakshatras associated with Gandmool Dosha are Ashwin, Ashlesha, Magha, Jyestha, Moola, and Revati. If you are born under these Nakshatras, Gandmool Dosha is considered effective. The most noticeable impact of this dosha tends to be misfortunes experienced by the closest family members of the individual, particularly the parents.

Shani Dosh:

Caused of Dosha: Placement of Saturn in Kundali

Shani Dosh is one of the most commonly heard kundli doshas in Vedic astrology. This Dosha might sound like a daunting Kundali Dosh, but the positions and transits of Saturn in a birth chart are not always harmful. There's no need to fear the mighty Saturn without reason.

Shani Dosha comes in many forms like Sade Saati, Shani Dhaiya (Mini Panoti), and during the Mahadasha of Shani. However, this dosha only brings adversities if Saturn is malefic in your Kundli. If Saturn is in the right house, acts as a Yoga Karak, and is exalted in your chart, it is unlikely to bring about the negative effects of Shani Dosha. However, if a malefic Saturn transits over the 1st, 2nd, and 12th houses, it has the potential to cause severe challenges for the natives.

Shrapit Dosh:

Caused of Dosha: Placement of Saturn and Rahu

The term 'Shrapit' literally means a person who is 'cursed' for their actions in a past life. Shrapit Dosh is a Kundli Dosh created by the conjunction of Saturn and Rahu in a single house in your Kundli. It is said to bring a series of obstacles in a native's life, causing delays in achieving deserved success.

The involvement of Saturn sheds light on why it is called Shrapit Dosh, as Saturn/Shani is considered the planet of 'Karma' and karmic debts. Even if Saturn aspects Rahu in your birth chart, the negative effects of Shrapit Dosh may still influence you.

Chandra Dosh:

Caused of Dosha: Placement of Moon concerning Rahu/Ketu

Chandra Dosh is created when the Moon in your birth chart is in conjunction with or aspected by the malefic planets Rahu and Ketu. Specifically, the Moon's conjunction with Rahu or aspect to Rahu, or Moon's conjunction with Ketu, is responsible for Chandra Dosh.

This Dosh is believed to be effective when the Moon and Sun are conjoined in a birth chart. This dosha brings unwanted thoughts, pessimism, and depression, among other hardships, to the natives. Consulting an astrologer and wearing a Pearl may be recommended to help fend off the ill effects of Chandra Dosh.

Kemadruma Dosh:

Caused of Dosha: Placement of Moon in a Kundali

Kemadruma Kundli Dosh is another Dosha that arises from the placement of the Moon in your birth chart. In a birth chart or Janam Kundli, which has 12 houses, Kemadruma Dosh occurs when both houses surrounding the Moon are vacant. If the house before and after the Moon is empty, Kemadruma Dosh is formed. Alternatively, you can say that Kemadruma Dosh is present when the 2nd and 12th houses from the Moon are vacant.

Similar to Shani Dosha, Kemadruma Dosh has two aspects, and an experienced astrologer can guide you on whether Kemadruma Dosh is likely to bring misfortune into your life or not.