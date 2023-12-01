Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from December 1-7 for your zodiac sign

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19): This week, you might meet new friends or reconnect with old pals, bringing happiness. Good news related to your kids or their relationships could make you smile. It's a time for fresh starts, better money situations, and changes in how you live. Acting on your plans will likely bring good results. Read your Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces from December 1 to 7, 2023.

Lucky colour: Green

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20):

Feeling too sure of yourself might not help you grow. When you need help, it's okay to ask for it. Bad thoughts can make things worse, so it's good to trust people who give you honest advice. Doing what you love creatively and working together with others can bring big success.

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20):

Exciting news about work or new job options might come your way. Taking risks and making bold choices could bring progress. Before signing anything important, make sure to read and check all documents carefully.

Lucky colour: Gray and Ink blue

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22):

Take care of your health and be clear about what you want. If you need guidance, don't be afraid to ask an expert. Challenges won't stop you now; there are exciting chances coming. Celebrate achievements and expect some rewards.

Lucky colour: Deep orange

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22):

This might be a good time to breathe a sigh of relief and plan new things. Travel or moving to a new place could happen. Making smart money moves now might pay off in the future. Luck seems to be on your side this week.

Lucky colour: Olive green.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22):

Trusting the people around you can be safe. You're good at handling many things at once. Doing what makes you happy creatively might bring rewards. Teamwork can lead to success. Letting go of past hurts can make your future brighter.

Lucky colour: White

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22):

Take time to think before dealing with any problems. Hard work might lead to big success. Loving beautiful things in life might keep you motivated. Things could get better if you don’t think too much about a problem. Finding a middle ground could be the best solution.

Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21):

Happy endings could lead to new beginnings. Before signing anything, read through it carefully. Don’t worry about the past; focus on your future. Learning new things might be a good idea. Be proud of the great work you do.

Lucky colour: Sea blue

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21):

Move away from things that hold you back or make you doubt yourself. Believing in yourself can bring success, but only if you work hard. Many might buy nice things this week. Don't let opportunities slip away because of waiting.

Lucky colour: Rainbow shades

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19):

Get ready for a new and exciting challenge. You've got what it takes to do well. Double-check contracts before signing them. A happy ending might lead to a new start. You might find peace through spiritual growth. Try not to take shortcuts; they could lead to problems.

Lucky colour: Purple

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Listen to your heart as happiness might come from home and family. Trustworthy advice might be really helpful. If you're in a loving relationship, it might bring you joy. Good news or sudden discoveries might bring freedom.

Lucky colour: Off-white and sky blue

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):

Settling things outside court might be a good idea for you. Progress might happen if you share your plans with like-minded people. Keep fighting in legal battles; things could turn in your favor. Not all battles are about winning; some are about feeling good about yourself.

Lucky colour: Gold