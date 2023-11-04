Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from Nov 3-9 for your zodiac sign

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19) Your Week Ahead: This week, you will find joy in the company of your children and loved ones, and you'll experience the blessings of the universe filling your life. Harmonious relationships with your family members will pave the way for a happily ever after. If you're in love, make your choices from the heart. Additionally, expect new resources, including money, time, and support, to come your way. The colour orange is your lucky charm this week. Read your Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces from November 3 to 9, 2023.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Your plans are poised for success, provided you take action promptly. A deep passion for a cause will lead to significant positive outcomes. Trust your instincts, as you have an innate sense of what needs to be done. You'll find empowerment and bring joy through spiritual growth, and answers can be discovered through meditation. Love will triumph over any boundaries you encounter. Green is your lucky colour for the week.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Remember, you don't have to be overly self-assured; it's perfectly fine to seek help when you need it. Stand up for your beliefs, but also embrace a touch of diplomacy when necessary. Following your passions will open doors to exciting offers in the future, but it's crucial to avoid becoming ensnared in the bubble of ego this week. Keep an eye on your ego. White is your lucky colour.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Get ready for an exciting week filled with new beginnings and a touch of magic. The potential for travel, relocation, or a work-related transfer is on the horizon. Embrace the idea that you can overcome any challenges that come your way, and let everyone else take charge of their own issues. Focus your energy on your work, as this marks the start of a series of successful days ahead. Sky blue is the colour that will bring you luck this week.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Take pride in the excellent work you do. Remember that practice makes perfect, so consider further enhancing your skills through additional education or training. Your dreams are on the verge of being fulfilled, and your hard work is about to be recognized and rewarded. Some of you might even make significant acquisitions like a new car, house, or gold. It's time to put the past behind you and wholeheartedly embrace your present and future. Pink is your lucky colour for the week.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Your Week Ahead: You're in a phase of positive evolution, and the universe is pleased with your progress. Stay grounded, and don't forget to show your love and respect to your family, especially your parents and elders during this time. It's important to release yourself from whatever is holding you back and to detox your body and soul. Remember that your worries often stem from a lack of self-confidence, so it's time to shed those fears and move forward, as you undoubtedly possess what it takes to achieve success. Lucky colours this week are gold and fuchsia.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Your Week Ahead: Your past experiences have endowed you with wisdom and humility. Expect to attract helpful people into your life, so don't hesitate to seek guidance from the universe. Avoid shortcuts, as they won't lead you to your desired destination. Embrace the belief that everything in life happens for a reason, and seize the opportunities for happiness that come your way. White and leafy green are your lucky colours for this week.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Your Week Ahead: It's time to release yourself from the past and move forward. Remember that time has the power to heal all wounds, and you will grow stronger from every situation you encounter. Nurture both yourself and those you love, and realize that you possess the ability to enhance anything within your resources. Your wise and practical advice is highly valued by those around you, and your children will make you proud. Dark blue and sea green are your lucky colours for the week.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Your Week Ahead: Expect a very happy ending that will lead to a happier new beginning. Your karmic circle in this life is coming full circle, and this paves the way for spiritual growth, insights, and abundance in the future. During this phase, trust your intuitions and rely less on so-called well-wishers. Face your fears and let them make you stronger. Determination and self-control are your allies on the path to success. Purple is your lucky colour this week.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Your Week Ahead: There are more effective ways to handle the situations you encounter, and it's wise to take a moment for reflection before taking action. Dare to be different, but always be true to yourself and avoid pretence. Don't overexert your body, mind, or soul; consider a rest and detox. It might be a good time for a social detox too. Wisdom and objectivity are crucial now, and certain situations will require honest and open communication. Your lucky colours for the week are yellow and red.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Your Week Ahead: There's light at the end of the tunnel, and you might even be contemplating travel or relocation. Your wealth of experience will guide you in making the right decisions. During this period, your career takes precedence over relationships. Maintaining balance at the office may be challenging, as you juggle multiple tasks and projects. Your lucky color for the week is off white.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Your Week Ahead: Sometimes, it's best to make decisions without overanalyzing the situation. Seek compromises that work best for you in the moment. The wheel of fortune is turning in your favor, leading you in a direction filled with happiness. Take a leap of faith and believe in yourself. Listen to your heart and pursue what brings you joy. Your lucky colors for the week are brown and off white.

