Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from October 13-19 for your zodiac sign

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19) For Aries, the stars are aligning in your favor, particularly when it comes to matters of justice and fairness. If you've been involved in a legal battle or seeking resolution in a dispute, rest assured that the verdict will lean in your favor. This is a time to hold your ground and stand up for what you believe in. What sets you apart during this period is your impeccable communication skills. Your ability to articulate your thoughts and concerns will be a powerful tool in finding solutions to the problems that may arise. While you may encounter some unexpected sources of information or support, don't be quick to dismiss them; sometimes, the most unlikely messengers bring the most valuable insights. Your horoscope advises you to surround yourself with wise mentors or trusted friends who can provide guidance during this time. In terms of lucky colors, orange and purple will be your allies, enhancing your aura of confidence and charisma.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you possess a formidable strength that can conquer the world, but it's essential to stay vigilant. In your path, you may encounter individuals who are not what they seem, their intentions far from pure. Trusting only in yourself and a higher power is advised during this period. There's a sense of forewarning in your horoscope, cautioning against potential treacherous actions from those around you. To find solace and guidance, it is suggested that you turn to holy books and spiritual teachings. This is a time for facing your fears head-on and not allowing deceitful influences to sway you. White is the color associated with your journey during this phase, symbolizing purity, clarity, and protection.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

For Gemini, the universe is sending a clear message to distance yourself from toxic people and situations that no longer deserve a place in your life. It's a time for cleansing and renewal, allowing you to create space for new and positive experiences. You may find that your guardian angels, both in heaven and on Earth, are guiding you throughout this transformative period. The power of genuine and eternal love is a central theme in your horoscope, and it's a reminder that love has the ability to heal and renew. This is also a period where planning is key. Your natural curiosity and adaptability can serve you well in crafting a future filled with potential. Lucky colors for you during this phase are pink and teal green, symbolizing love and emotional growth.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the wheel of fortune is turning in your favour. This is a time of auspicious beginnings and the end of delays. Your horoscope predicts that love and blessings will fill your life, bringing joy and harmony into your relationships. A harmonious bond with your family members is on the horizon, and the promise of a happily ever after is written in the stars. For those who seek marriage, new beginnings, or even the birth or adoption of a child, these prospects are highly favored. In terms of color, light blue will be your guiding hue, reflecting peace, serenity, and emotional well-being.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you currently stand at a pivotal crossroads where the path you choose will inevitably lead you to your desired destination. Your horoscope urges you to choose your route wisely, avoiding the allure of shortcuts that might seem tempting. Trust in your heart, as it will never lead you astray. You possess the power to take charge of your life and significant situations at this juncture. It's essential to remain grounded and avoid indulging in gossip or distractions that may hinder your progress. While your horoscope does not specify a lucky color, your strength and determination will be your guiding stars during this period.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's time to make bold and ambitious choices. This is a phase where you can achieve great progress, particularly when collaborating with like-minded individuals. Your strength and grace are your greatest assets, but it's also a time for embracing forgiveness and a more uplifting approach to situations. Pausing for reflection and daring to be different will set you apart. In terms of color, peach, white, and beige are your allies, reflecting qualities of purity, sophistication, and balance.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

For Libra, the stars align for great personal and professional growth. Collaboration and teamwork will yield significant results during this time. Opportunities to study and enhance your qualifications are on the horizon. Your horoscope encourages you to recognize that everything happens for a reason and to release the past, embracing opportunities for happiness. The colors pink and magenta symbolize love, harmony, and a blend of emotional and spiritual growth during this phase.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your horoscope calls for you to stand up for your beliefs and have confidence in your power. This is a time to celebrate success and happiness with your loved ones. Your unwavering determination as a go-getter is paying off. Hard work is bringing its rewards, but it's also crucial to release the past and practice forgiveness towards yourself and others. Light green, beige, and white are the colors associated with your journey, representing renewal, elegance, and purity.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you've invested wisely, and now patience is the key as you embark on your next project. The results are likely to be in your favor. It's a time to start afresh, leaving bygones behind. Your good times are manifesting, and it's time to claim them. Your horoscope advises you to call upon your ancestors for divine protection and guidance. White and rainbow shades are the colors that will guide you, symbolizing purity and a vibrant spectrum of possibilities.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's time to release the past and move forward in life. Healing is in the cards, and a positive, new emotional experience awaits you. This experience is filled with romance, mutual respect, and lasting spiritual connections. This phase will guide you to search within, and surrounding yourself with wise mentors and friends will provide valuable support. The colors golden, brown, and aqua blue reflect prosperity, stability, and spiritual depth.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your horoscope encourages you to stand up for what you believe in and release the fears that hold you back. It's a time for detoxing your body, mind, and soul, letting go of self-doubt. You have significant goals to achieve, so it's time to start planning and leave your worries to your Angels. Wine red is your fortunate color, symbolizing passion, strength, and determination.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. This is a time to breathe a sigh of relief and start planning for the future. Travel and relocations may be on the cards, so take a leap of faith and move forward. Your guardian angels are by your side, guiding you. Your horoscope encourages you to do what excites you and listen to your inner self. The Universe will connect with you through divine messages. The colors rust, brown, and orange symbolize grounding, warmth, and energy during this phase.

