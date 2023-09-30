Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from September 29- 6 October for your zodiac sign

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19) Love and New Beginnings Read your Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces from September 29-6 October, 2023.(Pexels)

Love is in the air for Aries! This is a time for new beginnings with the right people. Trust your heart when making choices. You can also consider new ways to find meaning in life. Surround yourself with wise friends or mentors who can help guide you. By taking care of yourself and those you love, you'll find fulfilment.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Recognition and Quick Action

Taurus, people will appreciate your good work, but don't dwell on it too much. Move forward to your next project. Awards, scholarships, and promotions could be on the horizon for you. It's important to act swiftly and not spend too much time overthinking your next steps.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Enhance Skills and Compromise

Gemini, if you want to learn more and improve your skills, now is a good time. Your stability and efficiency will be recognized. Take control of your goals and be willing to make compromises for future growth. Remember, it's about finding common ground.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Lucky Week and Generosity

This is a fortunate week for you. You have the power to make your wishes come true. Consider giving a portion of your earnings to charity; it can bring you even more blessings. Your future looks bright, and you can inspire those around you with your grounded and kind-hearted nature.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Celebrations and Planning

Leo, it's time to celebrate new beginnings, whether it's a new job, a new home, or a fresh start in love. Don't let fear hold you back, but stay grounded and plan carefully for success. Be cautious of insincere people, and remember to trust your inner voice.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Simplify Decisions and Embrace Creativity

Virgo, life doesn't have to be overly complicated. Make decisions without getting stuck in overthinking. Seek guidance from knowledgeable individuals. Pursue your creative passions, and through prayer, you can find deep and lasting spiritual insights. Trust in your abilities.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Fulfilling Dreams and Hard Work

Libra, your dreams are within reach, thanks to your hard work. Take time to detox your body, mind, and soul. Stay focused on your goals and avoid getting caught up in other people's dramas. Keep a clear vision of what you want and remain grounded. Remember, you can overcome any challenges that come your way.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Dreams Come True and Self-Belief

Scorpio, your dreams are on the verge of becoming reality. Have confidence in yourself and be cautious when placing trust in others. Your dedication to enhancing your knowledge will pay off with stability and efficiency in the future. Take charge of your life, and your ambitious plans will lead to success.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Exciting Challenges and Celebration

Sagittarius, get ready for an exciting challenge ahead. You have the skills needed for success. Be diligent in reviewing contracts and documents. Celebrate your achievements and embrace change, whether it's a new job or a change of residence. Follow your passions, as the road ahead is full of exciting opportunities.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Problem Solving and Letting Go

Capricorn, remember that every problem has a solution. Sometimes, a fair compromise is the way forward. Patience and self-control will bring rewards in the future. It's time to release your past and heal old wounds. A new beginning is waiting, promising a brighter future.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Seek Help and Detachment

Aquarius, if you're feeling overwhelmed by work, take a break. You don't have to face challenges alone. Don't hesitate to ask for assistance when needed. You're a source of inspiration to others with your insights and meditation. Be open to a more positive and uplifting approach in handling situations.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Planning and New Beginnings

Pisces, there's much you can achieve. Take the time to plan carefully before taking action. Your Guardian Angels are watching over you, providing support. Bold and ambitious choices can lead to progress. Look forward to new beginnings, including possible promotions and a promising future. Trust in your path and move forward with confidence.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!