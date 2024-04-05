April 5-7, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017) For those born in the Year of the Rooster, if you find yourself flying solo in the romance department, it's time to spread your wings and explore new horizons. Love may await you in unexpected places, so don't hesitate to leave your comfort zone. Embrace new experiences, and you might just stumble upon your soulmate without even realizing it. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love by this weekend.(Pexels)

If you are in a relationship, now is the time to take the reins and steer your relationship in the direction you desire. Put your energy into nurturing your bond and watch it blossom into something truly beautiful. Whether you're tackling practical matters or indulging in spontaneous romantic gestures, your efforts will pave the way for a bright and promising future with your partner.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

For those born in the Year of the Horse, if you find yourself riding solo in the realm of romance, it's important to strike a harmonious balance between your love life and your relationships with friends and family. Your luck in love stems from surrounding yourself with love in all its forms, romantic and platonic. By nurturing these connections, you'll unknowingly attract love into your life, creating a fulfilling and enriching environment.

If you're already galloping alongside a partner, it's time to take a closer look at the dynamics of your relationship. Are you and your significant other truly on equal footing? While it's natural to complement each other's strengths and weaknesses, it's essential to ensure that both parties are contributing equally to the partnership. By addressing any imbalances now, you'll pave the way for a more harmonious and fulfilling love life.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

For those born in the Year of the Monkey who find themselves swinging solo in the jungle of love, it's time to address any negative beliefs that may be hindering your chances of finding true happiness. Some of you may be unknowingly blocking your own blessings by harboring self-sabotaging thoughts about your worth, beauty, and place in the world. If you continue to hold onto the belief that you're undeserving of love or must settle for less than you deserve, you'll only be sabotaging your chances of finding the right person. It's crucial to shift your mindset and open yourself up to the possibility of love, as your luck in love hinges on your willingness to believe in it.

For those already swinging from the vines with a partner, it's important to prioritize your own needs and desires instead of constantly seeking validation through pleasing others. Your luck in love lies in your ability to practice self-care and self-love. By nurturing yourself and prioritising your well-being, you'll radiate positivity and attract even more love into your relationship. Remember, the brighter you shine from within, the stronger your bond with your partner will become.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

For those born in the Year of the Pig who find themselves trotting solo on the path of love, it's time to embrace new experiences and break free from toxic relationships of the past. As Mercury Retrograde approaches, there's a risk of falling back into old habits and patterns that may hinder your chances of finding love. It's crucial to stay mindful and actively work towards breaking these negative cycles. By exploring new avenues and leaving toxic exes behind, you'll open yourself up to new opportunities for love and happiness.

If you're already snuggled up with a partner, your luck in love lies in fostering connections with family and friends. Take the time to invite loved ones into your relationship and create cherished memories together. If you haven't yet had the chance to meet your significant other's family, now's the perfect opportunity to rectify that. However, it's essential to remain true to yourself and not feel pressured to alter your behaviour to fit in. By staying authentic to who you are, you'll avoid future complications and strengthen the bond with your partner and loved ones.

For those born in the Year of the Dragon who are soaring solo in love, your intuition is the key to unlocking your luck in love. Trust your instincts to guide you towards the right person and steer you away from those who may be hiding their true intentions or displaying red flags. If you've been contemplating seeking guidance through an astrology reading about love, now's a favourable time. By tapping into your inner wisdom and seeking external guidance, you'll align yourself with the cosmic forces in your favour.

If you're already partnered up, your luck in love may manifest in the form of clarity and empowerment to end relationships that no longer serve you. Whether your partner is holding you back from achieving your goals or hindering your personal growth, the universe is urging you to prioritize your well-being. Trust that by honouring yourself and making decisions that align with your highest good, everything else will fall into place as it should. Remember, you have the cosmic forces backing you up, so trust in the journey and have faith that the right person will come into your life when the time is right.