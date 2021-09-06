Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Things might turn down in your career front
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Things might turn down in your career front

Dear Aquarius , today's prediction says that you have a trait of friendliness and humanity. Hence, your humanitarian quality will make the day look amazing for you.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:31 AM IST

Aquarius

 

People born under this sign are friendly and humanitarian, but can be intractable and contrary. Today, you will expose your humanitarian side and make the day amazing. Things may not go according to plans on the career front, but this is life and it goes on.

 

Aquarius Finance Today

 

You will need to remain proactive in gathering your financial resources to implement a business plan. Impulsiveness on the property front can prove costly, so double check the information before taking any financial decision on buying property. Always project a healthy financial picture to others, even if you are in financial doldrums. 

 

AquariusFamily Today

 

You will happily take on the increased responsibilities on the domestic front, as you welcome a new addition to the family. By actively pursuing a dream you have harbored for long, you are likely to achieve it. Someone who visits you today is likely to spread joy, love, warmth and laughter. 

 

AquariusCareer Today

 

You will need to be careful of timebound commitments so as not to overstep the deadlines. As competition hots up, you may become too competitive and aggressive. Although your competitive spirit gets the better of you, you must learn to appreciate even your rivals for their good work. 

 

AquariusHealth Today

 

Opting for a low impact but high intensity routine will keep you active and feeling energized. By following your fitness routine and eating right, you are up for a radical change in the way you look and feel. Taking up an outdoor game to remain fit is possible for some.

 

AquariusLove Life Today

 

There are days when you cannot stop laughing together, but today is the day to have a serious conversation about where your relationship is heading. If you are feeling guilty about things done in the heat of passion, remember there is nothing good or bad in love; your thinking makes it so.

 

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Peach

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

