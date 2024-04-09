 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts romantic affairs | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts romantic affairs

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 09, 2024 12:19 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for April 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Carefully handle your love issues and office problems.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are good as a guide

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Be sensible in official affairs and also utilize opportunities for better career growth.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Be sensible in official affairs and also utilize opportunities for better career growth.

Carefully handle your love issues and office problems. Focus on productivity and also ensure you handle wealth smartly. Your health is also good today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. Be sensible in official affairs and also utilize opportunities for better career growth. Financial backing will be there and no major disease will hurt you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There can be twists and turns in the love affair today. While single Aquarius natives may fall in love, the first part of the day is not the perfect to express the feeling. Some romantic affairs, especially the new ones need time to settle down. Your parents will back your decision and marriage is also on the cards. Be sensible while having disagreements and also give proper space to the partner in the love life which will also strengthen the bonding.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities wait for you. Each one will be tougher and will also test your caliber. Your focus is as crucial as your attitude. Those who are keen to quit the job can update their profile on a job portal. Team leaders and managers will need to take the entire team towards a single goal. Traders may face issues from authorities related to licenses or policies which should be resolved before the day ends.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Your day may not be productive in terms of finances. There can be issues associated with returns and this may also impact the routine life. Stay away from large-scale investments including speculative business. Some Aquarius natives will resolve a monetary dispute while females may be required to contribute to a celebration in office. Businessmen dealing with pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, and leather will see good returns.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop minor issues in the first part of the day. Start the day with mild exercise and you should also drink plenty of water. Skip the meal rich in oil and grease to replace it with a protein and nutrient-rich menu. Those who drive must avoid hilly terrains, especially at night today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts romantic affairs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On