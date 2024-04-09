Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts romantic affairs

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are good as a guide Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Be sensible in official affairs and also utilize opportunities for better career growth.

Carefully handle your love issues and office problems. Focus on productivity and also ensure you handle wealth smartly. Your health is also good today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. Be sensible in official affairs and also utilize opportunities for better career growth. Financial backing will be there and no major disease will hurt you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There can be twists and turns in the love affair today. While single Aquarius natives may fall in love, the first part of the day is not the perfect to express the feeling. Some romantic affairs, especially the new ones need time to settle down. Your parents will back your decision and marriage is also on the cards. Be sensible while having disagreements and also give proper space to the partner in the love life which will also strengthen the bonding.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities wait for you. Each one will be tougher and will also test your caliber. Your focus is as crucial as your attitude. Those who are keen to quit the job can update their profile on a job portal. Team leaders and managers will need to take the entire team towards a single goal. Traders may face issues from authorities related to licenses or policies which should be resolved before the day ends.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Your day may not be productive in terms of finances. There can be issues associated with returns and this may also impact the routine life. Stay away from large-scale investments including speculative business. Some Aquarius natives will resolve a monetary dispute while females may be required to contribute to a celebration in office. Businessmen dealing with pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, and leather will see good returns.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop minor issues in the first part of the day. Start the day with mild exercise and you should also drink plenty of water. Skip the meal rich in oil and grease to replace it with a protein and nutrient-rich menu. Those who drive must avoid hilly terrains, especially at night today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)