Haryana gets Singapore investment proposals worth ₹5,500 crore

Investment proposals worth about ₹5,500 crore have emerged from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Singapore, with proposed projects spanning health and wellness, water treatment and management, education and skill development. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini posing with Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh and other dignitaries during a round table conference, in Singapore on Tuesday. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

According to the Haryana government, companies and institutions agreed to sign memoranda of understanding for the proposed investments, which it said could support industrial development and create new employment opportunities.

The largest share, about ₹3,000 crore, has been proposed for the health and wellness sector. The projects are expected to cover hospitals, healthcare centres, wellness facilities, medical research and the use of modern healthcare technologies.

Another ₹1,500 crore has been proposed for water treatment and management. The areas identified include water treatment plants, sewage treatment, industrial water management, water reuse and smart water management systems. The government said the proposed investments could improve the use of water resources in urban and industrial areas while supporting environmental protection.

The education sector is expected to receive proposals worth about ₹1,000 crore. These are expected to support modern educational institutions, skill development centres, technical education, digital learning and employment-oriented training.

Saini said the visit would strengthen the state’s efforts towards “Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat”. He said Haryana was emerging as a reliable and attractive investment destination and that the government was working to provide transparent governance, infrastructure, connectivity, skilled manpower and a conducive business environment.

The chief minister said the government’s objective was not only to attract investment but also to ensure that projects were implemented within a time-bound framework and generated employment.

He cited Haryana’s proximity to the National Capital Region, road and rail connectivity, industrial base, skilled workforce and position as an industrial and automobile hub as key strengths.

The government said necessary action would be taken with concerned departments to convert the proposals into projects. Saini expressed confidence that implementation would create employment, expand technology use and strengthen healthcare, water management, education and skill development in the state.