Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts fortune with sapphire

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 10, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for April 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Have a proper monetary plan to resolve financial issues.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the love-related issues and also prove the commitment at work today.

Settle the love-related issues and also prove the commitment at work today. Have a proper monetary plan to resolve financial issues. Health is fine today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Health is fine today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Health is fine today.

Your love relationship may have minor issues but ultimately you will be fine. Professionally, you will do well. While financially, you are stable today, no major health issues will also cause trouble.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You may book a table today for a date as your crush will finally agree today. Some lovers will settle the issues of the past and will also turn the day into a creative one. Fortunate Aquarius natives will go back to an old love affair that will bring back happiness. However, married natives must avoid everything that may impact the family life. Some female natives will have difficulties in getting approval from their parents for the relationship but things will be sorted out sooner.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to win a project that will also add value to your profile at the office. Some deadlines will be tough but you will succeed in accomplishing them. Those who have just joined the organization need to be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is good to invest in property or automobile. There can be challenges in meeting the expected deadlines when it comes to finance. Have a curb over the expense and also ensure you settle a monetary dispute involving a friend. You will be keen to invest in the stock market and speculative business which also promises good returns.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Health issues may be there but they won’t seriously impact your daily life. There will be some troubles associated with diabetes or high blood pressure. However, you don’t need to panic as this will be resolved in a short time. Avoid traveling to hill stations when you have breath-related issues. Female Virgos may develop gynecological issues which may impact the office life. Male Virgos may suffer from digestion or throat issues today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

