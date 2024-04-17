 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts luck on your finances | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts luck on your finances

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Apr 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Today is good for investments and no ailment will hurt you.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stable health and wealth

Troubleshoot romantic problems to stay happy in love life. Your commitment to your job will help you gain professional success. Health & wealth will be good.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024:Health & wealth will be good.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024:Health & wealth will be good.

Open communication is vital in love life and also try out accomplishing every professional assignment to be successful. Today is good for investments and no ailment will hurt you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while having disagreements in the love life. Your words may be misunderstood by the lover and this can lead to chaos. Put in effort to resolve chaos before things go out of control. Today is not good for office romance. You may give surprise gifts which will strengthen the bonding. Plan a vacation where you can discuss the future. For a married couple, the chances of conceiving are high.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

No major job-related issue will trouble you. Those who are looking for jobs in the sales, marketing, and automation sectors would get one with a good package. Do not waste time and instead focus on bringing in good professional results. As a team leader, your interactions with team members will result in accomplishing projects on time. This is a good time to consider a job change and when a new opportunity lurks in, do not miss it. Entrepreneurs will be happy to see opportunities to expand to new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You will see a good inflow of finance, even from previous investments. Today is good to try luck in reality. Some Aquarius natives will renovate the house while females can buy jewelry and electronic devices. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children. Trades will be happy to launch new promotions that will also bring good results. Consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business that will bring in positive results.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Though health will be good, those with high blood pressure should be careful. Female Capricorn natives may have gynecological issues and seniors may complain about breathing issues which may need medical assistance. While driving, keep your speed under the speed limit and fasten your seat belt. Wear helmets and avoid road rage.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts luck on your finances
