Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 27, 2024 advises prioritising wellness

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 27, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for April 27, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Handle wealth smartly and health will be good.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle finance with care.

Be sincere in your love life and also take steps to accomplish every professional task assigned. Handle finance with care. Minor health issues will exist. Spend time with the lover and also be a supporting pillar. A mature attitude will help at the office. Handle wealth smartly and health will be good.  

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 27,2024: Minor health issues will exist.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today 

Today is good to settle old disputes in the relationship. Maybe you are still brooding over a past incident that caused friction in your life. You may speak and settle it with your lover to stay happy. You may today patch up with your ex-partner which is a good symbol. However, married natives should be careful to not let this impact their marital life. Some fortunate single Aquarius natives can be sure about meeting someone special.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today 

Some new tasks will keep the day busy. You may have trouble with clients and even within the team. It is good to be diplomatic while having disagreements. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new ventures and profit will soon happen. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal.

 

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today 

The first part of the day will have financial issues where you also need to cut down on the expenditure. Avoid large-scale shopping today. Businessmen will receive monetary help from their spouses. You may sell off property or even buy one. Some females inherit family property. Today is not good in terms of long-term investments. Stay away from even speculative investments for the time being. However, freelancing work will bring in money.

 

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today 

Those who have cardiac issues will have a tough time. Health complications may arise in the second part of the day. Diabetic Aquarius natives should be careful about their diet and must skip alcohol, aerated drinks, and food items rich in oil. Females may develop menstrual complaints or migraine which may be disturbing.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  •  Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  •  Symbol: Water carrier
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Ankles &amp; Legs
  •  Sign Ruler: Uranus
  •  Lucky Day: Saturday
  •  Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 22
  •  Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

 

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

