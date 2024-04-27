Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 27, 2024 advises prioritising wellness

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle finance with care. Be sincere in your love life and also take steps to accomplish every professional task assigned. Handle finance with care. Minor health issues will exist. Spend time with the lover and also be a supporting pillar. A mature attitude will help at the office. Handle wealth smartly and health will be good. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 27,2024: Minor health issues will exist.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to settle old disputes in the relationship. Maybe you are still brooding over a past incident that caused friction in your life. You may speak and settle it with your lover to stay happy. You may today patch up with your ex-partner which is a good symbol. However, married natives should be careful to not let this impact their marital life. Some fortunate single Aquarius natives can be sure about meeting someone special.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Some new tasks will keep the day busy. You may have trouble with clients and even within the team. It is good to be diplomatic while having disagreements. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new ventures and profit will soon happen. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day will have financial issues where you also need to cut down on the expenditure. Avoid large-scale shopping today. Businessmen will receive monetary help from their spouses. You may sell off property or even buy one. Some females inherit family property. Today is not good in terms of long-term investments. Stay away from even speculative investments for the time being. However, freelancing work will bring in money.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac issues will have a tough time. Health complications may arise in the second part of the day. Diabetic Aquarius natives should be careful about their diet and must skip alcohol, aerated drinks, and food items rich in oil. Females may develop menstrual complaints or migraine which may be disturbing.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)