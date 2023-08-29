News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2023 predicts financial success

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2023 predicts financial success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 29, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for August 29, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Stay away from clashes in the relationship.

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble is fit to disturb you

Settle every trouble in the love life today and have a happy office life as well. Financial success will accompany you but be careful about your health.

Mutual respect is the key to a successful love life and you have it. At the office, utilize the opportunities to professionally grow. Your financial status as well as health would be perfect for today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Stay away from clashes in the relationship. Provide personal space to the lover and do not impose your ideas. You need to learn to keep your partner happy both mentally and physically. Single Aquarius natives will find love in the second half of the day. Though the love stars are brighter today, wait for a day to propose. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married Aquarius natives need to be careful as this can cause trouble in marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Some minor issues at the workplace may affect productivity. However, things will be back on track in a day or two. Your seniors will be happy watching the sincerity at the workplace. Avoid arguments at team meetings today. Those who have interviews lined up will clear one to get a job with a decent package. You’ll sign new deals which may improve your financial condition.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. An additional income will bring prosperity. Some female Aquarius natives will inherit property today. As there will be wealth, you may utilize it to fulfill your dreams. Today is auspicious to buy gold and you may also own a car in the second half of the day. But do not invest in the speculative business. Fixed deposits and mutual funds are safe investment options of the day.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a cardiac history will need medical attention today. Some minor ailments may disturb the day. Female Aquarius natives may develop gynecological complaints in the second half of the day. Ensure you take all medicines on time and always carry a medical or first-aid kit while traveling somewhere.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

