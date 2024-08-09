Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts sound health

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay cool even in turbulent times Troubleshoot the issues in the love life and spend more time with the partner. Expect challenges at work today. Invest money safely for better returns tomorrow. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024: Invest money safely for better returns tomorrow.

Resolve every issue that impacts your love life today. Handle professional challenges to be successful. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Health is also good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Some long-distance love affairs will see hiccups and communication is the only way to settle it. Your words are crucial in the love affair as the lover may misinterpret a statement which may even lead to turbulence in the love affair. The second part of the day is good to propose and single Aquarius natives can confidently express the feeling. Those who are new to the relationship must put in additional efforts to strengthen the bond. You may introduce the lover to the family to get the proposal.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue the commitment at work and you will see the results. A freelancing opportunity could be incredible for you, as it is a platform where you can showcase your work and creativity. Those who have interviews scheduled for the day will see positive results. Some clients may have queries and it is your job to resolve them without hurting the business prospects. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will pour in today, you are good to make financial decisions of your choice. Minor issues may pop up in return from the stock market but realty business assures prosperity. Consider resolving a monetary or property-related issue with a sibling. Some seniors will require money for medical expenses. This is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate as no major medical issue will interrupt your routine life. However, be careful while walking through slippery areas or while using the staircase. Some females may develop breathing problems and this will need medical attention. Mild exercise is good for staying healthy. Cut down on oily stuff and consume more nuts, fruits, and vegetables.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)