 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts sound health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts sound health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 09, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for August 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Expect challenges at work today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay cool even in turbulent times

Troubleshoot the issues in the love life and spend more time with the partner. Expect challenges at work today. Invest money safely for better returns tomorrow.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024: Invest money safely for better returns tomorrow.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024: Invest money safely for better returns tomorrow.

Resolve every issue that impacts your love life today. Handle professional challenges to be successful. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Health is also good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Some long-distance love affairs will see hiccups and communication is the only way to settle it. Your words are crucial in the love affair as the lover may misinterpret a statement which may even lead to turbulence in the love affair. The second part of the day is good to propose and single Aquarius natives can confidently express the feeling. Those who are new to the relationship must put in additional efforts to strengthen the bond. You may introduce the lover to the family to get the proposal.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue the commitment at work and you will see the results. A freelancing opportunity could be incredible for you, as it is a platform where you can showcase your work and creativity. Those who have interviews scheduled for the day will see positive results. Some clients may have queries and it is your job to resolve them without hurting the business prospects. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will pour in today, you are good to make financial decisions of your choice. Minor issues may pop up in return from the stock market but realty business assures prosperity. Consider resolving a monetary or property-related issue with a sibling. Some seniors will require money for medical expenses. This is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate as no major medical issue will interrupt your routine life. However, be careful while walking through slippery areas or while using the staircase. Some females may develop breathing problems and this will need medical attention. Mild exercise is good for staying healthy. Cut down on oily stuff and consume more nuts, fruits, and vegetables.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts sound health
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On