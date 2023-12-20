Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2023 predicts marriage on the cards
Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Dec 20, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. You will see positive changes in your love life.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy always!
Your romantic relationship will be fruitful today. Despite the challenges, you will succeed professionally. Be careful about spending and minor health issues exist.
Stay happy today and handle the love-related issues carefully. Despite the challenges, you will perform well in the workplace. Prosperity is there but you need to ensure to keep a tab on spending. Minor health issues may also be there.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
You will see positive changes in your love life. The male natives will get a positive response from the crush. Females who are in a relationship will find the backing of parents. Your marriage is also on the cards. You may rekindle the lost love after meeting up with the ex-flame today. But married people should be cautious to not destroy the married life. Male natives need to stay away from office romance which may also hurt your productivity today.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
You will see troubles in the office life. While the targets will be heavy, you are expected to handle multiple tasks without compromising on the quality. However, Aquarius natives will be fortunate to settle the issues by delivering the best results. The commitment and discipline will pay for your safe companions. For those who are into pharmaceuticals, healthcare, banking, IT, and tourism, new clients will come and it becomes crucial to understand them and deliver the expected results.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Though prosperity will be there in life, you need to be highly cautious about expenditure. It is crucial you have control over spending as some minor troubles may come up in the coming days. Businessmen will see funds flowing in and this will also help in launching new ventures. Be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Minor complications in your health will exist and you need to be highly cautious about the troubles. Some seniors would need hospitalization due to cardiac or kidney-related issues. It is wiser to have a thorough body check-up today. Skip alcohol and follow a healthy lifestyle packed with proper diet and exercise. Cold, cough, and minor viral infections may be visible in some natives but they are not serious.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio