Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2023 predicts marriage on the cards

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy always! Your romantic relationship will be fruitful today. Despite the challenges, you will succeed professionally. Be careful about spending and minor health issues exist. Aquarius Daily Horoscope, December 20, 2023: Your romantic relationship will be fruitful today.

Stay happy today and handle the love-related issues carefully. Despite the challenges, you will perform well in the workplace. Prosperity is there but you need to ensure to keep a tab on spending. Minor health issues may also be there.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You will see positive changes in your love life. The male natives will get a positive response from the crush. Females who are in a relationship will find the backing of parents. Your marriage is also on the cards. You may rekindle the lost love after meeting up with the ex-flame today. But married people should be cautious to not destroy the married life. Male natives need to stay away from office romance which may also hurt your productivity today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will see troubles in the office life. While the targets will be heavy, you are expected to handle multiple tasks without compromising on the quality. However, Aquarius natives will be fortunate to settle the issues by delivering the best results. The commitment and discipline will pay for your safe companions. For those who are into pharmaceuticals, healthcare, banking, IT, and tourism, new clients will come and it becomes crucial to understand them and deliver the expected results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Though prosperity will be there in life, you need to be highly cautious about expenditure. It is crucial you have control over spending as some minor troubles may come up in the coming days. Businessmen will see funds flowing in and this will also help in launching new ventures. Be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor complications in your health will exist and you need to be highly cautious about the troubles. Some seniors would need hospitalization due to cardiac or kidney-related issues. It is wiser to have a thorough body check-up today. Skip alcohol and follow a healthy lifestyle packed with proper diet and exercise. Cold, cough, and minor viral infections may be visible in some natives but they are not serious.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart