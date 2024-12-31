Menu Explore
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024 predicts hard wor will pay off

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 31, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Give the best results in the relationship.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let risks pressure you

Give the best results in the relationship. Continue the commitment to the job and move towards career growth. Handle wealth & health carefully.

Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected today. No major professional issue will impact the day. Give the best in love. Your health will be normal.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor issues in the relationship and they require immediate settlement. You need to have open communication with the lover and this will resolve most crises before the day ends. A third person, who is a friend or relative, may interfere in the love affair which may lead to chaos. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. This can seriously impact your married life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You reach the office to take up new challenges that demand extreme care and attention. The seniors within the organization will appreciate your commitment and this will help you professionally deliver good results. Always maintain your patience on the office floor and stay away from gossip, office politics, and ego clashes. Those who are seeking a job change will have good news. Some international clients will praise your efforts today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

A legal issue will be settled, saving you time and money. Businessmen dealing with pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles, and leather will see good returns. A medical emergency will also come up today and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffer. Some natives will look for fortune in the stock market. Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand their business and funds will be available.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. You may however have minor pain in the eyes. There will be relief from viral fever and throat issues. Start attending a gym today or start the meditation sessions to keep the mind under control. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Females who are pregnant must be careful about their diet. Hypertension can cause trouble in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

