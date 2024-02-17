 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 17, 2024 predicts sound health and wealth | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts sound health and wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Explore the different aspects of love today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing is a mystery for you

You will see pleasant moments in love & this will also work out in professional life. Show your mettle by taking up new roles. Both health &wealth will be good.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024.: You will see pleasant moments in love & this will also work out in professional life.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024.: You will see pleasant moments in love & this will also work out in professional life.

Explore the different aspects of love today. Take up new responsibilities at the office with confidence. Handle wealth smartly and avoid wild investments. Instead, have a financial plan. Health will also be good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Have a good love life where you share all emotions both good and bad. Express love as the partner expects that. Some Aquarius natives, especially males will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. Surprise the love with a gift. Today is good for a romantic dinner. Introduce the lover to the family and seniors may approve your love affair. Single Aquarius natives can expect someone to walk into their lives today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will be successful in accomplishing all assigned tasks today. Bring innovative concepts to the meeting table and you’ll find many takers. If you are keen to switch jobs, wait for a day or two. Some Aquarius natives will need to travel for job reasons. Those who are into law, banking, education, hospitality, manufacturing, and healthcare will have a tough schedule. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth today. Money will come in from multiple sources. A previous investment can also work in support. A few lucky Aquarius will inherit an ancestral property today. You also need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount to someone as you may face challenges in getting it back. Some females will need to contribute to a celebration among friends or at the office today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are lucky in terms of health. No major medical issue will impact the routine life. However, some Aquarius natives may develop throat-related issues. There can also be pain in joints, especially the elbow. Have a healthy meal on time, rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Children should be careful while playing. Those who drive at night must be careful and should follow all traffic rules.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

