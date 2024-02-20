 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 advices bracing opportunities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 advices bracing opportunities

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 advices bracing opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2024 01:53 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial prosperity is also backed by good health today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You play on the turf of life

Explore the different angles of romance today. Take up new roles at the office to prove your mettle. Financial prosperity is also backed by good health today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024.: Have a strong bond with the partner and also ensure all professional tasks are well handled today.

Have a strong bond with the partner and also ensure all professional tasks are well handled today. Your financial status as well as health would be perfect for today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in your love life. You both must have a harmonious relationship where there will be support in both personal and professional endeavors. Some issues will be mild and easy to handle but some problems may require the interference of an outsider including your parent. Married Aquarius natives may have troubles in the family of the spouse and it is crucial to communicate with the spouse. Single Aquarius natives may go back to the ex-flame today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional responsibilities will be tougher today. Do not hesitate to take up additional tasks as multitasking is the need of the hour. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures while funds will not be an issue at all.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

As wealth pours in, you will have financial plans. You may go ahead with future investments, especially in the stock market and speculative business, or buy a property. Some Aquarius natives will schedule a medical surgery today which will require finds. Businessmen can sign partnership deals but with extreme care. There can be a shortage of funds, especially from potential investors which may delay future business plans.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

A big challenge for you would be to maintain a proper balance between your personal and professional life. While you may have a busy schedule at the office, spare time for the family as this will relieve the stress. Seniors may develop pain at joints while children may have oral health issues today. If you are on an adventurous trip, pay special attention. Also, ensure that a medical kit is ready in the bag.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On