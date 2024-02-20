Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 advices bracing opportunities

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You play on the turf of life Explore the different angles of romance today. Take up new roles at the office to prove your mettle. Financial prosperity is also backed by good health today. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024.: Have a strong bond with the partner and also ensure all professional tasks are well handled today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in your love life. You both must have a harmonious relationship where there will be support in both personal and professional endeavors. Some issues will be mild and easy to handle but some problems may require the interference of an outsider including your parent. Married Aquarius natives may have troubles in the family of the spouse and it is crucial to communicate with the spouse. Single Aquarius natives may go back to the ex-flame today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional responsibilities will be tougher today. Do not hesitate to take up additional tasks as multitasking is the need of the hour. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures while funds will not be an issue at all.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

As wealth pours in, you will have financial plans. You may go ahead with future investments, especially in the stock market and speculative business, or buy a property. Some Aquarius natives will schedule a medical surgery today which will require finds. Businessmen can sign partnership deals but with extreme care. There can be a shortage of funds, especially from potential investors which may delay future business plans.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

A big challenge for you would be to maintain a proper balance between your personal and professional life. While you may have a busy schedule at the office, spare time for the family as this will relieve the stress. Seniors may develop pain at joints while children may have oral health issues today. If you are on an adventurous trip, pay special attention. Also, ensure that a medical kit is ready in the bag.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857