Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: You may require taking up new responsibilities that are challenging

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born to rule Meet a new person today to make the day romantic. Ensure that the office life is productive and financial prosperity also exists. You are also in good health. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There is no scope for ego clashes in love life. Professional challenges may keep you busy throughout the day. There will be both prosperity and good health today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be creative in terms of romance, and also give surprise gifts today. You should also provide space to the partner and not impose your ideas, which may hamper the relationship. Consider spending more time with the lover, but avoid unpleasant discussions that may upset the partner. Some love affairs will require more communication, and this is vital in long-distance affairs. Those who have recently had a break-up will find a new love. Your relationship will also have the backing of your parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be cool even while having tense situations at the workplace. Avoid arguments, especially with seniors, and devote more time to accomplishing the tasks. You may require taking up new responsibilities that are also challenging. Be diplomatic in team meetings and present your ideas only when asked. You should also be careful about a coworker who may conspire against you today. Businessmen should also be careful about new partnerships today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will hurt you. There will be success in settling a monetary dispute with a friend or sibling. Consider buying shares, and you will also be successful in inheriting a part of the family property today. Though huge margins may be absent, entrepreneurs will be prosperous. Some females may purchase a home or a vehicle in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Make sure you cut down on eating unhealthy food, which could be one of the primary reasons for your deteriorating health. Instead, go for homemade food rich in nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. There will also be skin-related issues that may upset females today. Some seniors will require consulting a doctor in the second part of the day, as body aches will come up. Children will also complain about digestion or oral health issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)