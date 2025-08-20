Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: You may require consulting with experts on technical assignments
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: You may also be involved in a property dispute within the family.
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on ideals
Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Consider new responsibilities at work that lead to career growth. Financial prosperity also exists today.
Resolve the troubles in the relationship. Be cordial with coworkers and take up new tasks at work. Financially, you are good at making strong decisions. Your health is also in good shape.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Do not let egos make crucial decisions in a love affair. Those who had a fight in a romantic relationship yesterday will talk and resolve the dispute today. Consider spending more time together, and your parents will also approve of the relationship. Some long-distance relationships demand more maturity. Married females may develop issues in their relationships, and egos can play a major role here. It is also good to keep the love affair safe from third-party interference.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment at the workplace will be tested through some crucial projects. You may require consulting with experts on technical assignments, and this will also require connecting with the seniors who may guide you in the future as well. Some electricians, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime. Handle the clients with more responsibility and ensure your targets are met. Those who plan to switch jobs can put down the paper, as an interview call will come by this evening.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Financial success exists, and this will also motivate you to try new options to augment your wealth. However, as wealth comes in, your expenditure will also shoot up. You may also be involved in a property dispute within the family. This may also create issues between you and your sibling. Businessmen looking for better prospects may consider taking the trade to new territories.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
There can be minor pain in the joints today. Some natives will suffer from sleep issues, and you may also require consulting a doctor for skin-related issues. Children should be careful while playing outside or on a camping trip, as minor injuries may happen. Do not have food from outside, as digestion issues may occur today. You should also be careful while taking part in adventurous activities today.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
