Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: You may require consulting with experts on technical assignments

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on ideals Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Consider new responsibilities at work that lead to career growth. Financial prosperity also exists today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve the troubles in the relationship. Be cordial with coworkers and take up new tasks at work. Financially, you are good at making strong decisions. Your health is also in good shape.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos make crucial decisions in a love affair. Those who had a fight in a romantic relationship yesterday will talk and resolve the dispute today. Consider spending more time together, and your parents will also approve of the relationship. Some long-distance relationships demand more maturity. Married females may develop issues in their relationships, and egos can play a major role here. It is also good to keep the love affair safe from third-party interference.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at the workplace will be tested through some crucial projects. You may require consulting with experts on technical assignments, and this will also require connecting with the seniors who may guide you in the future as well. Some electricians, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime. Handle the clients with more responsibility and ensure your targets are met. Those who plan to switch jobs can put down the paper, as an interview call will come by this evening.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial success exists, and this will also motivate you to try new options to augment your wealth. However, as wealth comes in, your expenditure will also shoot up. You may also be involved in a property dispute within the family. This may also create issues between you and your sibling. Businessmen looking for better prospects may consider taking the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor pain in the joints today. Some natives will suffer from sleep issues, and you may also require consulting a doctor for skin-related issues. Children should be careful while playing outside or on a camping trip, as minor injuries may happen. Do not have food from outside, as digestion issues may occur today. You should also be careful while taking part in adventurous activities today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)