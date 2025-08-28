Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: You need to be diligent to handle office pressure

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 04:10 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is not good to try your fortune in the stock market.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Go for challenges with confidence

Settle the romance-related issues and also take up new responsibilities at work today. Overcome the financial issues and make safe financial decisions.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle love issues with care. You need to be diligent to handle office pressure. Ensure you do not pick financial arguments with relatives today. Health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You need to be careful during the conversations, as there will be arguments over statements or words used. You should be a patient listener today, and the second part of the day may be crucial, as the parents will approve the love affair. Married females may require settling minor issues in their family life. Some love affairs will turn toxic as well. The singles can expect someone to walk into their life as the day progresses.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be productive at the workplace. Your seniors may be happy with the performance. Your commitment will be the major attribute that will play a major role in promotion or appraisal. You may expect minor issues in the form of office politics, but there will also be success in completing crucial assignments, which will help you in making crucial future career decisions. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will be happy today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You may not receive the returns for the previous investments, and this may also derail the monetary plans. The second part of the day is not good to try your fortune in the stock market. However, you may continue negotiating over financial transactions in business affairs. Avoid discussions related to property within the family, as this may lead to disputes with siblings. Businessmen will be in a good condition to expand the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are in good health. Start the day with exercise and continue your healthy lifestyle. Try to switch your favorite soft drink with a healthy beverage that does not let you go for soft drinks, and neither would you. You may have infections on the skin or eyes. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol today. Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: You need to be diligent to handle office pressure
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On