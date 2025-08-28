Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: You need to be diligent to handle office pressure

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Go for challenges with confidence Settle the romance-related issues and also take up new responsibilities at work today. Overcome the financial issues and make safe financial decisions. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle love issues with care. You need to be diligent to handle office pressure. Ensure you do not pick financial arguments with relatives today. Health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You need to be careful during the conversations, as there will be arguments over statements or words used. You should be a patient listener today, and the second part of the day may be crucial, as the parents will approve the love affair. Married females may require settling minor issues in their family life. Some love affairs will turn toxic as well. The singles can expect someone to walk into their life as the day progresses.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be productive at the workplace. Your seniors may be happy with the performance. Your commitment will be the major attribute that will play a major role in promotion or appraisal. You may expect minor issues in the form of office politics, but there will also be success in completing crucial assignments, which will help you in making crucial future career decisions. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will be happy today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You may not receive the returns for the previous investments, and this may also derail the monetary plans. The second part of the day is not good to try your fortune in the stock market. However, you may continue negotiating over financial transactions in business affairs. Avoid discussions related to property within the family, as this may lead to disputes with siblings. Businessmen will be in a good condition to expand the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are in good health. Start the day with exercise and continue your healthy lifestyle. Try to switch your favorite soft drink with a healthy beverage that does not let you go for soft drinks, and neither would you. You may have infections on the skin or eyes. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol today. Minor infections related to breathing will be a concern for seniors.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)