Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 8, 2025: Team leaders and managers need to maintain a balance while handling a team

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Pay attention to the details A happy love life & professional success are today’s highlights. Handle the prosperity to resolve the monetary issues. Minor health issues may occur today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You’ll experience a fabulous love relationship today. Your professional potential will receive accolades from the management. Though you’re financially good today, avoid large expenses. Be careful about your health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You should be ready to face criticism in a love affair. Your lover may sound stubborn, and this may create issues today. Some marriages will see minor hiccups as a third person will interfere without a reason. Keep your relationship strong with proper communication. You should also be ready to spend more time with your lover, especially in the evening hours. Those who have already proposed to someone can expect good news today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Avoid controversies at the workplace and ensure you stay in the good books of the management. Your communication skills will help you at the negotiation tables. Today is a good day to switch jobs, and those who aspire to a change in the organization can put down the paper in the first half of the day. Team leaders and managers need to maintain a balance while handling a team, as you may have different people with different talents and behaviors. Businessmen will find new opportunities today to augment their business.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

While wealth will come in, you should also be careful to cut down on luxury expenditure. However, you may buy furniture, vehicles, or jewellery. A family event will need you to contribute a good sum. You can take the initiative to invest in mutual funds today, but avoid both stock and speculative business. Entrepreneurs looking for large expansions may need to wait as funds may fail to come in as expected.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor complications related to breathing, and some seniors will also be unwell due to lifestyle issues. Those suffering from blood, heart, and lung-related ailments may have some issues and will require visiting a doctor. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Instead, go for a healthy diet rich in vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Some females will develop rashes on their skin today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)