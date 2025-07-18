Aquarius Horoscope Today for July 18, 2025: New tasks may keep you busy at the office

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on the ideals Give up your ego in the relationship and ensure you spare time for your lover. New tasks will keep you busy at the office. Both health and wealth will have issues. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Spend time talking to resolve the troubles in your love life. Handle professional challenges diligently. There will be issues related to finance. Your health will also give tough time.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You will meet up with someone special today, most probably in the second half of the day. Your emotions would be read from the eyes, and the response would be mostly positive. Settle the issues in your love life through open communication. Those who are keen to come out of a love affair may also do it in the second part of the day. Some fortunate natives may go back to their ex-lover after settling past issues. If you have serious trouble staying in a relationship, consider moving out of it.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will help in taking up new responsibilities. Some tasks will also bring in the support of coworkers, while office politics may also impact the performance. Business developers will be successful in giving new ideas. IT professionals, copywriters, interior designers, and architects would need to visit the client's location or office today. A few healthcare and IT professionals will relocate abroad. Ensure you prove your mettle by taking up crucial tasks that will also require you to work additional hours.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. You may not be happy with the returns from the previous investments. There will be challenges related to the payments and traders may come across tax-related issues as well Do not invest in the stock market. Some natives will buy electronic appliances. Those who are travelling should be careful while making online payments.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There will be health issues, and you should be careful about your lifestyle. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Some children will also have rashes on their skin today. Be sure to carry medicines while travelling and skip both tobacco and alcohol. Senior natives must be careful while using the staircase and even while boarding a bus or train.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)