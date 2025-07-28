Aquarius Horoscope Today for July 28, 2025: Your professional life may be a mixed bag today

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be ready to welcome success today Stay happy with your lover and prefer safe professional decisions today. Despite the prosperity, you need to be careful about major investments and expenditures. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve every issue that impacts your love life today. Handle professional challenges to be successful. Keep a watch on the expenditure today. Health will be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the demands of your lover. There is a need to shower affection and care. You both may spend more time together and explore things that may excite you. It is also crucial to provide personal space to the lover today. Your ex-flame may be back in your life, and this can be mesmerising. Some married females may get pregnant today. Single natives or those who have had a recent break-up will fall in love again.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be a mixed bag. While those who hold crucial roles at the office may face criticism, some professionals will receive accolades and may also expect a promotion. Those who have recently joined the office must be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. Some natives can expect travel in their work schedule today. Jewellers, academicians, artisans, IT professionals, and business developers will have a good time today, but be careful about the stiff competition around.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Though wealth will come in today, you need to have control over the expenses as the coming days will witness massive expenditures. Smart investment is a good option today. It is good to donate to charity and to provide financial help to a needy friend. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances for the home. Businessmen will settle tax-related issues and will also succeed in raising funds for trade promotions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you today. However, be careful of minor infections, including viral fever and throat pain. Children may complain about minor bruises and oral health issues. You should also be careful about your diet today. Practising yoga and meditation will help you resolve sleep-related problems. Diabetic natives may also develop minor issues in the second part of the day.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)