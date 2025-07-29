Aquarius Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: Avoid major investments that are risky

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay cool today Prefer a happy love affair, and ensure you stay committed at the workplace. Your financial status is good. But avoid large investments. Health demands care. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Stay committed to the official assignments and you’ll see the results. Settle all love relationship issues. Avoid major investments that are risky. Health also requires care.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may not be happy with you, and attitude issues may be a major reason. You must be accommodating in nature, and there should also be proper communication between the two. This will help settle the issues. Some females will prefer coming out of a toxic love affair, while single natives will also find success in finding new love. Married natives must also be ready to compromise on various topics to stay happy.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but it is crucial to have control over the expenditure. You should not blindly invest in speculative businesses. However, the day is good to buy a new house or car. There will also be moments to celebrate, and you may spend money. Those of you who have been working closely in self-employment will earn good returns today. Students planning for higher studies abroad will also clear major hurdles today in terms of funds.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up, and you will be good to buy electronic appliances. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. Some students would need to pay fees for education, and businessmen will receive pending dues in the first half of the day. Businessmen will clear long-standing dues. There will be an urgent need within the family for money, and you are expected to provide monetary assistance.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking part in adventure sports and avoid traveling to hilly terrains today. Some natives may develop migraines or viral fever that may impact their daily lives. Those who are traveling should carry a medical kit along with them. Avoid riding a bike at high speeds today, and wear a helmet. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)