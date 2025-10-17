Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
Aquarius Horoscope Today for October 17, 2025: You may require brushing up on the technical skills

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 17, 2025 04:10 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Stay away from office politics and ensure you stay in the good books of the management.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the tremors with a smile

Express the emotions to strengthen the love affair. Take up new professional tasks to meet the expectations of the seniors. Be careful about finance as well.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Have a stress-free love life along with multiple opportunities to professionally grow. You need to keep a watch on the finances and health today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Minor relationship issues may come up today. It is good to keep a watch on your activities, words, and gestures while sitting with your lover. Single natives may be fortunate to find someone special at a function, while travelling, or at a restaurant. You should also provide a personal space for the lover. It is also good to discuss the love affair with the parents. Married natives should not get entangled in an office romance that may derail their family life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office politics and ensure you stay in the good books of the management. Some salespeople will travel for job reasons, while businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. You may also require brushing up on the technical skills, as this will help at client sessions. Your positive attitude while dealing with international clients will help you succeed in winning contracts. Traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs will be happy to see positive outputs in the earnings. Students will also clear examinations today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Ensure you take proper care while making new investments. Some people may think about smart investment, and the guidance of a financial expert can be of great help. Mutual funds, as well as the stock market, are good investment options. You may also buy electronic appliances. Today is also a good time to settle a financial issue with a friend. Businessmen will be fortunate to require good returns, while some entrepreneurs may have tax-related issues.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. Some females may develop gynaecological-related issues in the second half of their lives. It is good to avoid junk food and aerated drinks. Drink plenty of water and also avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities. Minor ailments may occur, but for serious health issues, consulting a doctor is a good option. Children may develop bruises while playing.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today for October 17, 2025: You may require brushing up on the technical skills
