Aquarius Horoscope Today for October 28, 2025: Your negotiation skills may work out in handling foreign clients

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your mind fresh and relaxed Keep the lover happy &consider taking up new responsibilities in the job. Financial prosperity permits smart investment decisions. Pay attention to health. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Take care to settle the relationship issues. You need to be professional to obtain the best results at work. Minor health issues will be there, but you will be good in financial status.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

The love affair demands more communication today. Those who are in a long-distance relationship should consider connecting with their lover over a call to share feelings. Those who are keen to settle issues with the ex-lover can also consider the second half of the day for it. Today is a good time to have a romantic dinner where you may also surprise your lover with gifts. You may also take the initiative to introduce the lover to the family. Marriage is also on the cards.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of your job. New opportunities will come up to display your potential. Your meeting with a client will be productive today. Your negotiation skills will work out in handling foreign clients. It is also crucial not to lose the temper while having disagreements at team meetings. Those who handle sales and marketing profiles need to come up with innovative concepts. Businessmen looking for better opportunities to augment their territory will find success.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will permit smart investments in the stock market. However, it is good to have a proper knowledge of trading today. You will buy a new house or a vehicle. There can also be issues related to property within the family that you need to be careful about. A sibling may also ask for financial assistance, which you should oblige. You can also pick the first part of the day to donate to charity.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Health issues will be there. You will develop cough-related issues, and seniors may complain about pain in their knees and elbows. There can also be issues associated with breathing. Those who are diabetic may develop complications in the second part of the day. It is also good to stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Be careful while you drive a car today. Ensure all traffic rules are followed.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)