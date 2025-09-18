Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 18, 2025: Be sensible while making official decisions

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sincere in dealings Overcome the professional and personal challenges to achieve success. You will take up new tasks at the office to bring out better results. Health is crucial. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the issues in the love affair and enjoy splendid moments. You will succeed in professional life, while minor financial issues may come up. Health demands more attention.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Have some fun moments in your love life. Share happiness today and spend more time together. Your lover will be supportive today, but some love affairs will see the interference from outside that may create turbulence in the coming days. You should also be ready to propose to the crush, while single females attending parties may also expect proposals. Married females may consider going the family way.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible while making official decisions. Your attitude is crucial at the office. Bankers and financiers need to be careful while dealing with finance. A senior may appreciate your efforts at the workplace, but there will also be office politics that may seriously impact your working style. Maintain a good rapport with team members. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results. Businessmen can confidently introduce new concepts without much pressure. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will be successful.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may come up, and you should be ready to settle them with friends or relatives. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. You can buy a vehicle today, while some females will also inherit a part of the family property. Businessmen will see no shortage of funds as promoters will pump in investment, ensuring better growth. A bank loan will also be approved, adding more wealth to the coffer.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You may develop complications related to your health. Avoid junk food and ensure you consume more water today. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Females may have skin infections or minor allergies that may impact their daily life. Avoid riding a two-wheeler at high speed. Ensure you also have a balanced lifestyle today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)