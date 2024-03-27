 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024 predicts cautious health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024 predicts cautious health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 27, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for March 27, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major medical issue will impact the routine life.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for more pleasant moments ahead

Be happy in your love life and also take up new opportunities at the workplace. Your financial status is strong today. No major health issue will trouble you.

The love life is robust and you will see more opportunities at the workplace to prove the mettle. Your financial status will be good. No major medical issue will impact the routine life.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Shower love and affection on the partner. Your lover prefers to be pampered and ensure you both share emotions today. Be open in communication and settle the previous issues. You may introduce the lover to the family and can also make a call on marriage. Some love affairs that were on the brink of collapse will get a new life. Married male Aquarius natives should avoid office romance and hookups as your spouse will catch you red-handed today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your career will be good today and multiple opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. Come up with innovative ideas at team meetings. Your suggestions will have takers. Stay in the good book of the management and also show the willingness to work additional hours. Some Aquarius natives will travel for job reasons. Entrepreneurs will be happy to launch a new concept today. Some new partnership deals will be signed and this also promises new opportunities to venture into new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

As there will be prosperity, you will repay the existing loan. Those fortunate Aquarius natives will receive financial support from a sibling. A promotion will also help you in having a better bank balance. Today is good to invest in the stock market. You may travel today but ensure you are cautious while making online transactions. Some Aquarius natives will invest in real estate.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will impact your day. Those who have diabetes and hypertension need to be careful about their diet. Drink plenty of water and ensure the menu is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. Avoid mental stress and also spend more time with the family. Be careful while working in the kitchen today as minor cuts may happen while chopping the vegetables.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

