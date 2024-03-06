 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts new beginnings! | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts new beginnings!

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts new beginnings!

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 06, 2024 02:46 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for March 46, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. A happy romantic relationship is what you experience today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a positive attitude today

A happy romantic relationship is what you experience today. Despite challenges, you will do professionally well. Both health and wealth are good today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024: Both health and wealth are good today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024: Both health and wealth are good today.

Be sensitive in your love life and value the opinions of your partner. Today your performance at the office will be appreciated by the managers. Make smart financial decisions. You will also have a good health.



Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Have a good day in terms of love where single natives will meet someone special and propose. Avoid the interference of an outsider in your problems. Married Aquarius females may find a relative or sister of the spouse making decisions related to the family life which can be annoying. This needs to be discussed with the husband. Married people should also stay away from a relationship outside the marriage as this can put the marital life in danger.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Seniors trust your caliber and new responsibilities knock on the door. Your communication will help in business negotiations with clients. Business developers, marketing persons, and promoters will travel today. Those who are into aviation, transport, hospitality, media, and law should be careful about productivity. Today is not good to put down the papers. In case you are planning to quit, wait for a few more days, till things get settled down.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. However, the inflow of funds will also be normal and no major financial decision should be made. A property will be sold off while some seniors will require medical attention which will also need funds. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or purchase electronic appliances today. Traders handling leather, utensils, textiles, automobiles, and electronic devices will receive good returns.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Working extra hours can affect your physical health and you need to be careful about your lifestyle. Have a good sleep and also take care of your diet. Ensure you consume more fruits and vegetables. While traveling far away, especially on vacation, ensure you have the medicine box within reach. Some seniors may develop pain in joints but this will not affect their normal life today. Drink more water today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On