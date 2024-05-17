 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts professional growth | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2024 predicts professional growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 17, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for May 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You will be happy to invest money in safe options.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, consider the opportunities around

Avoid harsh decisions in the love life. Settle all professional issues and give the best results at work. You will be happy to invest money in safe options.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2024. Avoid harsh decisions in the love life.

Resolve the troubles in the love life and focus on the tasks at the office. Handle wealth smartly while you will also be free from major ailments.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be strong today. No major tremor exists. However, it is smart to keep ego-related issues out of the love life. Do not hurt the feelings of your lover and also give personal space in the love affair. Your partner prefers your presence at special moments. Ensure this happens today. Be a good listener and avoid arguments today. Single Aquarius natives will fall in love today. Discuss the marriage with parents and get approval.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You are professionally successful today. Despite the tight schedule, you will succeed in accomplishing all assigned tasks. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours. You may also strive to convince the client. Some IT, hospitality, healthcare, and animation professionals may relocate abroad. Students will get a positive response from universities today. Businessmen may also face issues from local authorities which must be carefully handled. Today is also good to make crucial trade-related decisions.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will pour in and this permits you to do smart shopping. You may go ahead with the plan to purchase automobiles and electronic appliances. Utilize the wealth smartly as you may need to invest in different places, including stock, mutual funds, and speculative businesses. A relative or friend will also ask for monetary help that you cannot refuse. The second part of the day is also good for settling the monetary disputes within the family.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you, But some females will develop migraine, oral health issues, and gynecological issues. Children may have viral fever today while seniors will so complain about sleep-related issues. It is good to avoid oily food rich in grease. Skip aerated drinks and go for fruit juices today and also start hitting a gym for better health. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

