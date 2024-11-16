Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2024 predicts an expansion of business

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No pressure scares you Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2024: Businessmen looking for new options to take the trade to new territories will see success.

Take crucial live-related decisions today. Be cool even during tense hours in the office. Both health and wealth are positive today. Opt for safe investments.

Keep the pressure in the personal life under wraps. Take up new tasks in the office to prove your mettle. No major medical issues exist and health is also fine today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Express your emotions freely and see the positive outcome. You may also patch up with the old lover, which may bring back joy. Minor disagreements would have been the reason for the split and you need to resolve them today for a good future. The first half of the day is good to propose and you may expect positive feedback today. Some love affairs will see minor friction in the second half of the day which needs to be repaired before things go out of hand.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial in the office life. Some new assignments will come to you. Accept them as recognition for your contributions. Some natives will have problems taking up new challenges. However, your response at team meetings is crucial. Despite minor issues associated with office politics, you will succeed in handling the challenges. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. Businessmen looking for new options to take the trade to new territories will see success.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth carefully. Though you may invest in the stock market or buy electronic appliances, it is wise to have a proper financial plan. Approach a financial expert for help. There will be minor issues related to finance within the family. A sibling will raise a finger at you during an argument over property. Some seniors will also consider dividing the wealth among children.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Diabetic Aquarius natives need to be careful about their lifestyle. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler on hilly terrains tonight. Drink plenty of water today and avoid alcohol. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train. Some minor natives may have throat and cough issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

