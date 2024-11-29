Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 predicts an opportunity to grow

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 29, 2024 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle wealth diligently and health is positive.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenges

Smooth love life is what you’ll experience today. Consider challenges at work as they will make you stronger. Handle wealth diligently and health is positive.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Smooth love life is what you’ll experience today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Smooth love life is what you’ll experience today.

Have a happy love life today. Settle the issues of the past and ensure you keep the partner in high spirits. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow in the career. Both wealth and health will be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Value the partner’s opinion in the relationship and spend more time together. You may also plan a vacation this weekend where crucial future decisions can be taken. Some love affairs will see troubles due to the stubbornness of the lover and you may either adopt a diplomatic attitude or come out of it. You may expect the interference of an outsider in the love life which may lead to chaos. It is vital to have control over this issue. Talk with the lover openly as your partner may be influenced by this third person.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere on the job and this will help you prove your mettle. You must be careful today while interacting with the client. A statement may be misunderstood and this can lead to chaos. Those who have not changed their jobs can update their profile on a job portal and also attend job interviews today. Some students will succeed in competitive examinations while those who are studying abroad will also get a job there.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is good to resolve a financial dispute with a friend. A bank loan will be approved and some Leos will also require meeting the education expenses of the child. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry. Some major financial plans will go as expected. However, it is good to not end a big amount to a friend or relative.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

It is good to skip aerated drinks and replace them with healthy fruit juice. You should not miss medications even while traveling. Some people may suffer from hypertension, cholesterol, and anxiety-related issues today. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On