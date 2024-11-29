Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 predicts an opportunity to grow

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenges Smooth love life is what you’ll experience today. Consider challenges at work as they will make you stronger. Handle wealth diligently and health is positive. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Smooth love life is what you’ll experience today.

Have a happy love life today. Settle the issues of the past and ensure you keep the partner in high spirits. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow in the career. Both wealth and health will be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Value the partner’s opinion in the relationship and spend more time together. You may also plan a vacation this weekend where crucial future decisions can be taken. Some love affairs will see troubles due to the stubbornness of the lover and you may either adopt a diplomatic attitude or come out of it. You may expect the interference of an outsider in the love life which may lead to chaos. It is vital to have control over this issue. Talk with the lover openly as your partner may be influenced by this third person.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere on the job and this will help you prove your mettle. You must be careful today while interacting with the client. A statement may be misunderstood and this can lead to chaos. Those who have not changed their jobs can update their profile on a job portal and also attend job interviews today. Some students will succeed in competitive examinations while those who are studying abroad will also get a job there.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is good to resolve a financial dispute with a friend. A bank loan will be approved and some Leos will also require meeting the education expenses of the child. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry. Some major financial plans will go as expected. However, it is good to not end a big amount to a friend or relative.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

It is good to skip aerated drinks and replace them with healthy fruit juice. You should not miss medications even while traveling. Some people may suffer from hypertension, cholesterol, and anxiety-related issues today. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)