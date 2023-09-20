News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2023 predicts good time to repay debts

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2023 predicts good time to repay debts

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 20, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Sept 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy today.

20th January to 18th February

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no hurdle will stop you

Resolve the relationship issues to stay happy today. Be ready to take up new challenges at the workplace. The financial state will be good & health will be normal.

A mature attitude is needed in the relationship today to handle internal issues. Be diplomatic at the office and utilize every opportunity to grow. Financially, you will be good and your health will also not give you a bad day.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

I fell in love today. Single Aquarius natives will find an interesting person in the first half of the day. You may propose and the response will be positive. There can be challenges in the existing love relationship but things won’t get serious if you both could sit down and discuss things. Always give respect to the lover and this will strengthen the bond. Some married females may feel that the spouse's family is getting into the life unnecessarily, making things complicated.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Office politics is not your cup of tea and focus on achieving the targets that may seem impossible in the early morning. However, things will get mellow down as the day progresses. Some authors and academicians can expect recognition today. Artists including musicians will find new stages in the evening hours. New partnerships will work out today. Job seekers will get a new job and students will clear papers with good scores.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Though money will flow in from different sources, it is crucial you maintain a balance between income and expense. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Have a better financial plan as it will help you stay financially stable. Consider safe investment options such as mutual funds and fixed deposits while speculative business is not a good idea. You may also buy a vehicle in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Stay calm at the office today despite the heavy workload. Avoid lifting heavy objects which may cause injury. Take care of the diet and ensure you give up alcohol. Some natives may complain about pain in the knees, neck, and shoulder. Avoid a heavy workload if you have back pain today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

