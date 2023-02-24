Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, February 24, 2023: Enjoy a day with loved ones

Aquarius Horoscope Today, February 24, 2023: Enjoy a day with loved ones

Published on Feb 24, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 24 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. Good fortune favours those who value family life today. As a result, any family strife will end amicably. Having a good time while travelling for work or pleasure is possible.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for February 24, 2023: Be thoughtful and caring.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for February 24, 2023: Be thoughtful and caring.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There's a good chance that Aquarians may have a healthy life. Fitness and contentment may be maintained through both physical and spiritual practices. You may remain in a very secure financial position. There's a chance that mutual funds would be a good place to invest your money. On the romantic front, rekindling your love with your partner over a candlelit dinner or movie night is a sure bet. However, your public persona as an employee can be rather drab. A sluggish pace at the office can leave you feeling unmotivated and distracted. Good fortune favours those who value family life today. As a result, any family strife will end amicably. Having a good time while travelling for work or pleasure is possible. Dealing in real estate is likely to yield large profits for Aquarius natives. The upcoming exams could be a chance for students to demonstrate their readiness and mettle.

Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarians can expect financially positive outcomes today. The expected returns on investments are high. You might be able to put away more money and launch a new business. Profitable ventures can emerge from speculation as well.

Aquarius Family Today

Domestically, you can enjoy the day with your loved ones. Your stars align for a night of revelry. So, if you have any projects going on today, try to finish them as soon as possible. One of your cousins will surprise you with some fascinating information.

Aquarius Career Today

Aquarians, be wary of being duped by pretences at work. Even if some of your coworkers try to bring you down, your determination to succeed may propel you forward without letting you falter.

Aquarius Health Today

Aquarius people might be able to have good mental health if they practise mindfulness meditation and other ways to calm down. You may also enjoy the benefits of being physically healthy if you work out regularly.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Aquarians nursing a long-standing broken heart can make amends with a former love interest today. Avoid taking your partner for granted, and let your romance develop naturally over time. Be thoughtful and caring.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope aquarius daily horoscope zodiac sign
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope aquarius daily horoscope zodiac sign + 3 more
