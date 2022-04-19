Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Adhere to your usual routine and you’ll find success. Discipline and a streamlined approach to work make you stand out from the rest. You may feel empowered by recent successes and ready to stir things up. Give a new plan a try; it may turn out to be beneficial. Thinking outside the box may continue to win you rewards and accolades.Your big plans are likely to yield big returns. You would remain extraordinarily productive and full of ambition. Furthermore, you may be able to channel this energy productively. Students would be able to get rid of past problems and focus on their studies. They may make them feel confident about their performance on the academic front. Any investments made now, particularly inland or real estate may probably be solid and apt to gain in value. Though results might take some time to materialize, they come through for sure. Carefully consider all angles before committing. Clarity is what you need right now. Travel may help you gain some. Get away from all interference.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are likely to have a good understanding of the share market and may invest accordingly. Handsome profits are indicated. Some of you can enter into a new business partnership. This may enable you to give shape to your expansion plans.

Aquarius Family Today

You may try to help and support your younger siblings, yet the relationship with them may remain volatile. Do not lose your cool and avoid harsh words. Parents are suggested to supervise the health and education of their children. Any oversight may cause trouble later on.

Aquarius Career Today

You are advised to keep your ego in check. At times, you may flaunt your knowledge to gain respect amongst your colleagues. Remain humble. Those of you working in the government sector can expect to receive transfer orders.

Aquarius Health Today

Give time to your spiritual pursuits today. Your involvement in religious functions may give you peace of mind. Physical activities help release some of your pent-up aggression. Make sure you drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Make time for romance and be ready to show someone special just how much they mean to you. This may be a much-need spark to your bond. Buying an expensive car or any luxurious item for your spouse is also predicted.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026