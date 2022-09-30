Aquarius Horoscope Today, September30, '22:You're likely to earn financial gifts

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) This can be the day Aquarius natives had been looking forward to. Things work out with clockwork precision, as people from all over will chip in assistance without asking. You will be able to maintain the tempo on the work front and fare well. Make sure you take up a challenge and create a vision to guide subordinates. You are likely to earn financial gifts in the form of shares and dividends. Aquarians can spice up their romantic relationship with some new creative ways to show how much they care. You may opt to rejuvenate your health by joining a gym or a health spa. Aquarius natives will be able to overcome all competition on the academic front to forge confidently ahead. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front. House-owners may get tenants while some others may get clear ownership of disputed property. Keep some extra time up your sleeve, as you may need it to see a family or social event to successful completion.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the financial front, securing your hard-earned money by depositing it in a bank or by getting a fixed deposit may bring steady benefits. All Aquarius natives’ financial worries are likely to become a thing of the past, so rejoice!

Aquarius Family Today

A wedding in the family may take place and get Aquarius natives happily involved. To bring permanent harmony to the family front, work in close cooperation with other members. Seek the assistance of friends and family to help you out of a jam.

Aquarius Career Today

Aquarius natives' reputation may get a boost at work through good networking. Things remain in your control on the professional front. It will be important for you to stick to the given schedule on the professional front or you can go wrong.

Aquarius Health Today

Health that had been a source of concern for some Aquarians is likely to show improvement. Some of you may join a health club or gym to take your fitness journey a notch higher. Spending some time on yourself in contemplation would be wise.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Aquarius natives' initiative on the romantic front promises to strengthen the relationship and make their love life more satisfying. In the love life, you succeed in putting aside some of your reservations and confessing your feelings to special someone.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

