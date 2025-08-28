Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Aries Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: The stars advise for expanding business deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 04:00 am IST

Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle all the issues with a smile

Pick the day to troubleshoot relationship issues. Utilize the professional opportunities for better growth. Prosperity exists & health will also be good today.

HT Image
HT Image

The love life will see pleasant moments. Resolve professional issues and consider safe monetary investments. Your health will be good.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Your approach to issues in the relationship will be questioned today. This may also lead to issues with the partner, and some love affairs will witness steamy moments. You should also be ready to face the interventions of friends or relatives in the relationship that will bring chaos in the coming days. You need to handle this crisis to keep the love affair floating. Some relationships will have issues over egos, while there will also be support from the family to take it to the next level.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a proper work-life balance, as this can be an issue today while handling crucial assignments. Your integrity may also be questioned at the workplace, which may upset you in the second part of the day. Your ideas at team sessions may not be well-received, but do not let that impact productivity. For business people, this is a good time to venture into new projects and expand partnerships. Students should also put in efforts to clear examinations.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today from multiple sources. You will be successful in clearing all dues, while some females will have issues within the family over property. There may also be trouble over financial affairs at the workplace, and businessmen should be careful about new partnerships. The second part of the day is good to buy a new property or a vehicle. You may also donate money to charity.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

There will be a proper balance between professional and personal life. Keep alcohol out of your life today. You may also regain health, and some females will be discharged from the hospital. Seniors should not miss their medicines. Those who are travelling should avoid adventurous activities today. Avoid outside food as this may upset the stomach.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
